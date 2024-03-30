Navigating today's restaurant technology landscape





The pandemic has sparked massive changes in the restaurant industry, especially in terms of technology adoption and innovation.

Hudson Leal, senior vice president of research at the National Restaurant Association, said the pandemic has accelerated operators' use of technology and consumer comfort with using technology in the restaurant experience. The pace of change will continue in the future.

According to the National Restaurant Association's recently released Restaurant Technology Landscape Report 2024, more than half of foodservice operators (76%) believe that technology helps them stay competitive while also making their business more up-to-date with technology innovations. We recognize that we can respond to

While it's no surprise that the industry is focusing on technology and putting effort into it, businesses and customers are also expressing that not every part of dining out requires a tech-enabled experience. . This report categorizes restaurant technology into three types: “must-have,” “want-to-have,” and “nice-to-have,” and explains how it applies to his three restaurant scenarios: delivery, limited service, and full service. Outlined.

From the report's research, Liehle said it is clear that a carrier's technology integration must be closely aligned with its segment, type of operation, and current and future customer base.

Full-service eateries don't need high-tech tools

Advances in technology are coming to full-service businesses. He said 65% of customers would like to have a tablet available at the table for digital payments, and 60% would use the device for ordering. But customers don't expect technology to take over other roles during the restaurant experience. Only 29% of adults are interested in food made by automation or robots, and 37% would order food delivered by a robot.

64% of customers would choose traditional employee service at a full-service restaurant over a business that incorporates technology into the dining experience. Therefore, while the ordering and payment technology will be used by restaurant patrons in full-service establishments, there is no requirement for operators to deploy this tool. Only 27% of these carriers plan to invest in smartphone app development this year, indicating that while these features are nice to have, they are not required.

Limited service restaurants need options

Quick-service brands are making their operations more efficient by implementing technology such as QR code-enabled menus, payment options, and self-service ordering and payment kiosks. Consumers reported a high desire to use these tools for reasons such as ease of ordering, speed of food arrival, ability to obtain more detailed information about menu items, and speed of pick-up orders. . His 40% of limited service operators say they will spend resources on developing smartphone apps in 2024 to take advantage of these opportunities.

Customers expect these tech-assisted experiences in limited-service restaurants, but still require human interaction for many tasks. Just 30% of adults said they would like their food made by an automated system, and about a third said they would place a video order with an AI-generated person. And while technology improves efficiency, when choosing between a technology-enabled limited-service restaurant or a quick-service restaurant without technology, 62% of customers prefer traditional employee-service restaurants. I answered.

Food delivery technology is essential

The vast majority of restaurants offering food delivery are adopting technology-based solutions. This is because adult customers have come to expect these tools to be used during the delivery process.

More than 80% of customers report placing delivery orders through a restaurant's own website or mobile app, and 71% say they use a third-party platform to order food for delivery. Additionally, 79% and 73% said they would use mobile payments or digital wallets to pay for their orders, respectively. These numbers show that business owners need to keep up with these restaurant technologies. Consumers expect to encounter these features to facilitate restaurant delivery.

However, far fewer adults report that they would be more likely to place a delivery order through voice-enabled AI or want their food delivered by drone or robot: 45%, 37%, and 36%, respectively. He also reports that 45% of customers want delivery technology to stay about the same, rather than grow or shrink in the future. As a result, only 16% of carriers said they intend to devote resources to AI solutions this year.

behind the scenes

Across all foodservice categories, operators must focus on updating and implementing effective digital ordering and payment systems that meet consumer expectations. The data shows that this is currently the case. [customers] That's a top priority, Riehle said.

However, many restaurant technology efforts are tied to other operational functions. According to the report, food service companies' key technology investments include digital marketing, loyalty and rewards programs, management systems, inventory management, point-of-sale systems, labor management tools, and cybersecurity.

Riehle added that these systems, while not necessarily visible to the customer base, are equally important in driving operational efficiency.

47% of business owners said they believe technology integration and automation in restaurants will become more commonplace. These innovations will continue to help employees perform their jobs and support operators during times of labor shortages.

“Restaurateurs have a great entrepreneurial spirit and are constantly innovating, sometimes through new dishes and flavors, sometimes through new business practices,” said Michelle Colmo, president and CEO of the National Restaurant Association. said in a statement. “[O]Research on the state of technology in restaurants provides insight into consumer expectations that business owners need to confidently evaluate technology investments.

