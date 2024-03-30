NXP Technology Director Lars Reger highlights India's growing role in semiconductor innovation and automotive safety





Electric vehicles March 30, 2024

In a recent interview with Moneycontrol, Lars Reger, chief technology officer of Dutch semiconductor chip design company NXP, spoke about India's burgeoning influence in the field of chip design and India's progress in advancing automotive safety standards. highlighted its important role. Reger highlighted that India is moving from being seen only as a cost-effective workforce hub to becoming a powerhouse of innovation, particularly in semiconductor design.

Mr. Reger said: “Currently, all of our most advanced products are produced from India. Our cutting-edge chips for automotive networks, with 4 billion transistors the size of a thumbnail, are developed in Noida. , the world's first automotive chip with a node size of 5 nanometers.”

Mr. Reger addressed concerns about the safety of electric vehicles in India and pointed to serious issues regarding the use of inappropriate components in battery management systems (BMS). He said: “What these companies have done is take a cheap solution from a laptop and put it into a complex battery management system. So don't use consumer electronics for your battery management system.” I did.

Discussing the trajectory of self-driving cars, Reger emphasized that the current focus is on Level 3 automation, especially in highway driving scenarios. “The BMW 7 Series and Mercedes S-Class have already reached Level 3,” he said. However, he cautioned against over-hyping technological progress due to the discrepancy between market expectations and reality.

Reger also addressed the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in automotive technology, highlighting the difference between rule-based driving and creative decision-making processes. He explained, “AI is not needed when driving according to rules such as driving on the left, not driving too fast, and stopping at traffic lights.'' But it takes some creativity to convey that waiting in the back of a parked car for three hours is a bad idea. ”

Regarding the use of generative AI in chip design, Reger acknowledged that careful consideration is needed due to intellectual property protection concerns. “We are taking the first steps… because we need to be very careful not to share our intellectual property with the rest of the world,” he said. Ta.

In conclusion, Reger's insights highlight India's pivotal role in driving innovation in semiconductor design and automotive technology, as well as the need for prudent technological advancement and protection of intellectual property rights in an era of AI-driven development. also emphasized.

Follow startup stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://startupstorymedia.com/nxp-tech-chief-lars-reger-highlights-indias-rising-role-in-semiconductor-innovation-and-automotive-safety/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos