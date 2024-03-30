EIT Health-backed consortium myEDIT-B launches blood test that can distinguish between bipolar disorder and depression





EIT Health has announced the launch in France of a new blood diagnostic test from the consortium myEDIT-Bs to differentiate between depression and bipolar disorder. The EIT Health-supported consortium led by ALCEDIAG is now making the solution available to more countries in Europe and beyond, helping healthcare professionals diagnose the millions of people living with bipolar disorder. We are working hard to improve this. The test was launched on March 30, 2024, to commemorate World Bipolar Day.

The announcement includes a short film produced by EIT Health in collaboration with the EDIT-B consortium to highlight this solution. The film, which centers on two women diagnosed with bipolar disorder, highlights how their lives could have been different if bipolar disorder had been detected early. Their story is part of his EIT Healths Spotlight series.

According to myEDIT-B research, the symptoms of bipolar disorder are often confused with depression, which is why the company says that 40% of the 300 million people currently diagnosed with depression are misdiagnosed and have underlying symptoms. This means that you may be suffering from bipolar disorder. Because of this, diagnosis may then be delayed by as much as eight years.

Because treatments for bipolar disorder and unipolar depression are very different, inappropriate treatment can be harmful and patients are at increased risk of developing comorbid conditions. Misdiagnosis can also have a negative impact on healthcare systems, with societal costs estimated to be €50,000 per patient in Europe for just a year's delay in diagnosis.

myEDIT-B was launched in Italy in 2023, two years earlier than originally expected, but thanks to consortium member SYNLAB's laboratory network, it is now also available in France.

According to EIT Health, the main purpose of the myEDIT-B test is to provide objective biological data for psychiatrists and doctors to provide accurate diagnoses, as there is no equivalent test on the market. , is to significantly reduce the delay to less than 4 weeks.

The faster patients can be diagnosed, the sooner they can receive the appropriate treatment. Also, because bipolar disorder is a chronic disease, earlier diagnosis and appropriate treatment plans can play an important role in providing diagnosed patients with a better quality of life. Reduce the burden on the medical system.

For me, early diagnosis meant everything. Because it saved me a very difficult and very difficult phase of my life. The sooner you receive the news, the sooner you can start putting your life in order, which is most important for a sick person, shared Isabelle, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2009 and starred in the film.

EDIT-B has already undergone clinical validation in two independent cohort studies, is CE IVD marked, and has a sensitivity and specificity of over 80%, according to EIT Health.

Jean-Marc Boulez, CEO of EIT Health, said: Following the successful launch in Italy last year, he is proud that the EDIT-B consortium has launched his myEDIT-B in France, two years ahead of schedule. Led by our partner ALCEDIAG, a subsidiary of the Alsen Group, and with appropriate deployment support by SYNLAB, myEDIT-B addresses the challenge of accurately and quickly diagnosing bipolar disorder . At the same time, he supports EIT Health's core mission of helping people live healthier and longer lives, focusing on mental health as key to appropriate care management and community well-being.

Alexandra Prieux, CEO of ALCEDIAG, added: Her role at EIT Health in EDIT-B's success cannot be overstated. Not only did they share our vision for innovation, but they also provided unwavering support. The strength of the EIT Health network has allowed us to form a strong consortium with industry partners like SYNLAB and clinicians like Professor Eduardo Vieta and Professor Chantal Henry. Their cooperation extended beyond the original scope of the project to bring this innovation to the European public.

Alcediag works closely with psychiatrists, patient organizations and the patient community to understand their needs and respond as best we can. In this regard, ALCEDIAG is particularly interested in the response of adult patients suffering from mood disorders to treatment (antidepressants, mood stabilizers or antipsychotics) and also works on the diagnosis of schizophrenia.

EIT Health consortium members from across Europe: Alcediag, Alcen, Denmark Capital Region, Fundaci Clinic per la Recerca Biomdica, Fundaci Sant Joan de Du, GHU Paris Psychiatrie & Neurosciences, Hospital Clnic de Barcelona, ​​Parc Sanitari Sant Joan de Du, ProductLife Group , and Synlab. With a total budget of €5.2 million, EDIT-B is co-funded with EIT Health (€2.5 million).

