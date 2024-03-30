Social contribution | Cologne





The impact of CERN's specialized skills in various industry sectors. (Image: CERN)

Countless engineers, technicians, and scientists are developing new techniques and expertise that can be applied to fields beyond high-energy physics. From materials science to computing, particle physics demands extreme performance, making CERN an important testbed for industries including large corporations, small businesses, and recent startups. CERN also engages with other stakeholders, such as policy makers, especially those active in his CERN member and associate member states.

Industry-wide impact

CERN's scientific advances push the frontiers of technology and positively impact societies around the world. The transfer of CERN's technology and expertise to society is an integral part of these activities and provides new solutions in many fields.

The best-known CERN technology is the World Wide Web, which was invented to enable a growing number of scientists to share information. For many of us today, life without the Web seems unimaginable. Equally revolutionary is the Grid, which harnesses the power of computers around the world. It was developed at CERN to process the huge amount of data collected by the LHC experiments.

CERN's basic tools, particle accelerators and detectors, have applications in everyday life as well. Invented as a research tool, there are thousands of particle accelerators in operation around the world today, but only a small number of them are used for basic research. The majority have applications ranging from medical diagnosis and treatment to the manufacture of computer chips.

Without the know-how gained in particle physics, progress in many fields would be much slower. CERN works with industry to provide companies with expertise that can be applied elsewhere, ensuring that CERN technology can be rapidly deployed into society for the benefit of everyone.

Places like CERN contribute to the knowledge that not only enriches humanity but also provides the source of ideas that will become the technologies of the future.Fabiola Gianotti, CERN Director General

The institute's core mission is fundamental research in particle physics, but it also has a mission to train the next generation of scientists and unite the nation.

