Space 2.0: India enters new era of research and private investment to boost space technology innovation





Now, the goal for India's emerging space startups is to become part of the global space ecosystem and leverage the incredible engineering diaspora that India has created over the decades. This was the overwhelming consensus among a group of industry experts who discussed the proliferation of ancillary space technology startups on the second day of the Mint India Investment Summit 2024.

The panel discussion entitled India and the Last Frontier featured Mr. Arjun Rao, Partner at Special Invest. Suyash Singh, GalaxEye co-founder and CEO. Chaitanya Giri, Associate Professor of Space Studies, FLAME University, also spoke about the challenges faced by the space technology sector and how Indian startups can tackle them to be a part of the ongoing space adventure. We debated whether it could be done.

For example, Suyash Singh, co-founder and CEO of GalaxEye, a space technology startup incubated by IIT Madras, highlighted the lack of access to capital at the growth level of the industry.

Unlike the entire deep tech ecosystem, space technology has its own gestation period. The first prototype will only be created if there are assets in space. That makes it difficult to raise funding initially,'' Singh said, citing the example of GalaxEye, which was founded in 2020 and is working to build the next generation of Earth observation satellites.

Chaitanya Giri of Flame University highlighted India's tradition in space research and said the country has entered a new era of space research called Space 2.0. “Earlier, big companies helped design ISRO. But in this new era, innovation is coming from the private sector.”

Arjun Rao of Speciale Invest, a technology-focused venture capital firm, reiterated his optimism for the space tech sector, citing five investments his firm has made in space tech startups, saying the market will continue to grow over the next 10 years. He emphasized that there will be significant growth. We chose to invest in space technology because of India's clear heritage in ISRO. India has been involved in space technology for decades and we are confident in its capabilities,” Rao said.

Rao added that as it is a capital-intensive sector, inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the sector will also boost local capital. He said local investors have a first-mover advantage because “the customer base could grow after a successful initial launch.”

FLAME University's Giri highlighted the growing opportunities in the domestic space sector and said space technology founders need to think of themselves as original equipment manufacturers. “We need to look at the space program in three different Venn diagrams: one is civilian, the second is military, and the third is defense space. They are interconnected and create newer contracts. ” he explained.

“We have entered the Space 2.0 era. The new watchword is innovation and it will come from the private sector,” Giri added, adding that new contracts from ISRO and B2B commercial space companies will continue. It pointed out. “It's positive, but we need to focus on the flow of capital into the space sector,” he added as a word of caution.

Galaxy Eye's Mr. Singh highlighted the challenges facing the space technology sector, saying that securing quality human resources, testing facilities and funding are the main challenges. However, he added that ISRO's doors are open to industry players, who can go and talk, seek advice and leverage their facilities to grow. . This will also give investors confidence to support India's space technology,'' Singh said.

Meanwhile, Giri said the space technology sector needs more domestic institutional investors in the next two to three years. “Investors will be more confident if the first space company is launched within five years,” Giri said. We need an injection of capital.”

Published: March 30, 2024, 8:43 PM IST

