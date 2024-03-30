Google revamps Maps with top restaurants, travel tips from NYT, Lonely Planet, Infatuation, and AI





Google is working on a map service that does more than just tell users where to turn left, and will eventually offer everything from related content to ideas for future vacations.

The search giant this week partnered with media outlets including The New York Times, Lonely Planet and The Infatuation to introduce a list of restaurants and attractions created for specific travel destinations, starting with 40 cities in the U.S. and Canada. Announcing that a list has been added. The company provided more details about how it will first bring generative AI to Maps, a program announced in February and currently in testing with some power users.

The update, previewed by Tech Brew at Google's travel-themed event in Manhattan this week, is more than just a Google update to change aspects of the map, from information about EV charging stations to better recommendations. This was done while using AI rather than generation AI.

Tips for stylish travel

In addition to lists created by our publisher partners, Google Maps also generates lists of trending restaurants and hidden gems that are particularly popular at a given time, or up-and-coming places that are steadily gaining more attention. said Andrew Deutch, director of product for Google Maps, on stage at the event.

When asked by another journalist who attended the event whether Google plans to include a list of recommendations from other sources, such as travel bloggers, Duchi said that we work with small people and said he was going to take a kind of cautious approach to start bringing them to the surface. We'll explore some of these great listings from the map community.

We have some specific partnerships that we can't do with some of the big publishers, Deutsch told Tech Brew at the event. We are not paying creators to create this content. But one of the things we're doing is engaging with them about how we can make this useful. How can this tool be used?

AI everywhere

Google is planning a broader rollout of its map-generating AI capabilities in the future, as the tech giant continues to weave technology into all of its services. Duchi said the integration will make Maps more conversational, so users can ask Maps, for example, what to do in Chicago on a rainy day, and narrow down results through interactions such as asking for options for kids. He said he could.

Deutsch said the feature is currently only in the hands of top Local Guide volunteers, and there's no concrete timeline for when it will be available to all Maps users.

This article originally appeared on Tech Brew, a subsidiary of Morning Brew.

