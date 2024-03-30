Urdhvam's 'BoreCharger' charges borewells through innovation and technology





The Krishi Mangal Scale-up Accelerator program jointly launched by Cisco and Social Alpha has witnessed the emergence of pioneering solutions from startups such as Pune-headquartered Urdhvam Environmental Technologies Private Limited (UETPL).

Launched in 2021, the program provides essential support to agritech startups looking to scale their efforts to support smallholder farmers. Urdhvam is an agritech startup he founded in 2017 that aims to develop disruptive and innovative products using robotics and mobile technology for groundwater sustainability. The company has operations in multiple states: Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Haryana and Tamil Nadu.

Access to and availability of water is a constant challenge in both rural and urban India. 80% of the population relies on groundwater for agricultural, industrial and domestic purposes. We have approximately 4.5 billion existing wells and more than 2 million wells are drilled each year. Bore wells are drilled to tap into deeper aquifer systems, and rainwater takes many years to recharge naturally. Electromechanical pumps used in wells pump water very quickly, but this imbalance causes groundwater depletion and well depletion. This situation has led to problems such as lack of drinking water, low crop yields, farmer suicides, and unsustainable businesses.

To solve this problem, Urdhvam has come up with an innovative solution: BoreCharger. This is a service for users/owners to drill wells. It is a unique patented technology that recharges dry or low-yielding wells by inducing 4 to 20 times more rainwater recharge. This technology not only improves water quality and quantity, but also provides a sustainable solution to the problem of water scarcity.

Urdhvam founder Rahul Bakare (left), Vinit Phadnis (right), BoreCharger

During ground operations, the Urdhvams team uses its expertise and bore charger technology to conduct technical surveys of selected borewells at hydrogeologically appropriate depths. This is also called borewell angiography. Once correctly identified, the team used a robotic arm tool, BoreCharger, to drill holes in the borewell's casing and artificially inject water into the borewell from the top aquifer, rather than allowing natural recharge to take years. Directly recharge deep aquifers.

After receiving services from Urdhvam, Navi Sabu, a farmer from Humnabad, Karnataka, said, “With the introduction of bore chargers, the water level has increased from 450 feet to 150 feet and water supply time has increased from 1 hour to 4.5 hours. ” he said. A few hours during the summer. This additional water supply increased mango production and improved the quality of the produce, resulting in an annual increase in farm income of more than 40%.

Urdvam management team in action

One of the biggest USPs of this technology is its uniqueness, as there is no other solution on the market that allows users to improve water levels in their wells.

Some traditional methods, such as pit-type borewell refilling, have limitations and are also less efficient solutions. This method requires more space, time and resources to build as the recharging capacity depends on the area covered and also on the monsoon. This solution costs 3-4 times more than BoreCharger.

Harish Krishnan, Managing Director and Chief Policy Officer, Cisco India & SAARC, said agritech startups like Urdhvam are critical to transforming the farming practices of India's smallholder farmers, and are critical to profitability. and contributes to climate-resilient agriculture. These startups with technology at their core have the potential to address some of the biggest challenges we face as a society, and through programs like Krishi Mangal, we We are committed to identifying businesses and helping them scale and advance an inclusive and sustainable future for all. .

After over 2,300 field implementations across 12 states in India, Urdhvam is automating BoreCharger and enabling the technology and tools to scale up using the franchise route. With support from Krishi Mangal programme, Urdhvam aims to expand its operations in some districts of Maharashtra and create well recharging market. BoreCharger services are provided to farmers for a fee through partners such as NGOs and FPOs. This will be possible by raising awareness among his more than 10,000 farmers throughout the year, enabling around 500 farmers to benefit from improved access to water.

Urdvam focuses on building products and services for sustainable groundwater, clean water and sanitation, decent work and economic growth, eradicating poverty, gender equality, industry, innovation and infrastructure, and sustainable cities. and communities, responsible consumption and production, and climate action.

The Krishi Mangal program is in line with Cisco's commitment to finding new ways to inspire a generation to use technology for social good. It aims to accelerate market-scalable solutions that help farmers adapt to climate-resilient agriculture and play a key role in global efforts to combat climate change.

