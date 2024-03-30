Exponential AI? A look back at the progress of modern technology





What does exponential mean?

As we try to understand exactly where we stand with new technologies, we find that our society is a bit behind when it comes to understanding the potential of new AI tools and systems. I often feel that way.

People often use the term exponential function, but what does it actually mean?

Many experts would say that we are now in the second stage of hockey stick forecasting, which represents an exponential increase on the graph. The line goes up in a shallow, long straight slope, then it reaches the curve of a hockey stick (think of a field hockey stick, with the end like a candy cane) and suddenly the line stretches out. Almost straight!

Many of us like you think of the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and even the first decade of the 21st century as a time of slow, steady progress that preceded the recent, booming shift to technology. I would say that I spent some time in the.

So let's look at it in the context of the timeline.

First, we understand that people have been working on AI for almost a century. The term cybernetics dates back to 1948. As long ago as 1956, for example, scientists predicted the emergence of supercomputers that could beat humans at chess.

But it's useful to remember that we were also dealing with something called Moore's Law and things like doubling transistors. This allows computers to shrink from the size of a washing machine to one that fits in the palm of your hand. More on this later.

To learn more about our exponential trajectory, let's take a closer look at some of the big events that have happened over the past 60 years. If you do, you'll find some reason to think that another exponential change is on the horizon.

The end of Moore's law

As mentioned earlier, the long slow and steady progress that Gordon Moore claimed would see computing power double every year is coming to an end. Now, after doing some research, it is a well-established theory that Moore's Law will end around the year 2025. Experts point out that there is a kind of physical limit to the size of computers. Another way I like to think about this is that ubiquitous nanocomputing marks the logical and rational end of Moore's Law.

What could replace it?

Well, in a sense, these models and systems are self-learning and to some extent self-replicating. This is where my friend Jeremy Wertheimer's claim that we are actually discovering AI models, not building them, applies (Wertheimer has previously discussed this idea credits Jeff Bezos).

We say that after Moore's Law something completely different should come along. Following the ideas above, I would argue that they are currently standing on that precipice, and that what we are seeing is the rise of generative AI that does not follow the same rules that have been true for the past few decades. Masu. We can talk about quantum computing, but I think that's a completely different story and doesn't embody the AI ​​that's currently being deployed.

innovative technology

AI is transformative. Few of the things we invented in the past during my lifetime were like that. To be fair, even though it did change the world, it didn't do it the same way.

You can look back to the 1990s for major changes to the Internet and its birth, or you can look back to 1997 when the first speech recognition software was introduced.

In fact, voice recognition is a good example. That was something only humans could do in the past. Understanding speech is much more cognitively profound than speaking. So we first took a look at these fledgling systems. Then speech recognition software began to improve. The first iteration was very primitive and tended to misinterpret many words. Today's systems are much more muscular and robust.

However, voice recognition did not bring us the revolutionary qualities of today's AI and machine learning systems. In other words, we've gone from just linear deterministic programming (I mean, let's understand what those words mean) to generative abstract programming that frees up models to generate poetry and art.

It's fundamentally different and that's part of our current situation.

critical mass

One could argue that the exponential growth we are witnessing is due to a critical mass of computing power.

Remember, before the AI ​​era, there was the big data era. What did it bring us?

The big data era gave us the idea that we could aggregate vast amounts of data, much more than humans could process alone, and that we could derive new insights from that data. Although they were not self-learning and performed computational tasks that were extremely difficult for humans, they could also claim to be the first truly smart systems.

In fact, technologies like Watson, which debuted in 2011, arguably owe their origins to the entire big data revolution.

What's different now? We have invested in these machines the ability to self-learn by mimicking the workings of our own brains. A neural network is a different animal than just a rule-following system. These are systems that create rules and produce results. This is as much a wonder of game theory as it is of us humans.

Remember the 1964 ELIZA Digital Therapist and other designs from that era? Chatbots were still programmed in a linear manner, with input/output streams that could be quantified and identified by the user. The program could communicate something, but it didn't wow people by sounding like a real human. Now, when you sit down and have a conversation with today's chatbots, all you can say is, “Wow!”

Laboratory: Artificial Intelligence and Research Concept getty

Today we use black box technology that we can't even really understand in terms of inputs and outputs.

This is what I mean by exponential, as we witness this steady march toward progress, with GPT-based models and other smart designs entering our lives in strange and unexpected ways. I was about to see it rush in. When Marvin Minsky predicted human-like technology in 1970, his words were prescient, but even Minsky himself struggled to actually grasp the idea that computers would begin to think like humans. He seemed slow and said that the human brain isn't actually one big computer, but hundreds of connected computers. computer.

Now, it seems like our conferences are presenting new use cases and applications for technology that are, in more and more ways, embarrassing for us as humans. We have seen posters being created promoting god-like AI at the end of this interesting voyage. It's up to you to decide what that means and whether you'll get there, but just attending these events and seeing people talking about what's already here will help you a lot. You can learn about.

John Werner has built a career on connecting ideas, networks, and people to create powerful results. John is his managing director and partner at Link Ventures.

John brings passion and curiosity to fostering platforms for thought and exchange.

John and his family live in Brookline, Massachusetts.

