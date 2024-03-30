1 Small cloud stocks gearing up for a new round of innovation — time to buy?





DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN), a small cloud infrastructure provider, ended 2023 on a less-than-ideal note. Generative artificial intelligence infrastructure is starting to increase cloud computing spending among the tech giant's peers, but not as much for DigitalOcean, at least not yet.

As you know, the company acquired its own AI startup last summer, with a new CEO at the helm. Is it too late to buy stocks?

Plans to accelerate growth

DigitalOcean has become famous for offering affordable and easy-to-use “Droplets.” This is a bit of computing power running in a data center that a developer or startup can use to run his website, app, or store. Collect business data to perform analytics and perform other digital tasks. The combination of ease and affordability is obvious. DigitalOcean offers an extensive content library that helps educate users on all things cloud computing, and has built a loyal following of hundreds of thousands of customers.

Nevertheless, the bear market hit many cloud businesses in 2022 and 2023, eventually catching up with DigitalOcean. In 2023, sales increased 20% year-on-year to $693 million, but especially in the fourth quarter, sales slowed to just 11% growth.

Additionally, management said it expects revenue to increase by just 10% at the midpoint of its 2024 guidance. By comparison, technology researcher Gartner claims that global end-user cloud spending will accelerate to a 20% pace this year. Clearly, small businesses and developers are feeling the effects of slowing global economic growth, which is hurting DigitalOcean's financials.

But the good news is that new CEO Paddy Srinivasan (who took over in February 2024) has taken over the reins of a company that is profitable on both a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and free cash flow basis. It's about being there.

Srinivasan has a background as a software developer and has also worked at several large technology companies and several smaller companies. He explained to me in his recent conversation that his goal is to reignite growth through innovation. DigitalOcean has the tools for that.

Last summer, the company acquired AI training and development startup Paperspace. This effectively gives DigitalOcean access to his powerful fleet of Nvidia GPUs, which are in very short supply these days. With much of DigitalOcean's developer interest flowing into Paperspace, the new management team will focus on these GPUs and announce several new innovative products that will help make AI easier for customers. I hope so. This is the same as his DigitalOcean platform at the core did for the basic cloud. how to use.

Is it time to bet on DigitalOcean's comeback?

DigitalOcean has been a wild bet since the bear market began a few years ago, but has only recovered about 50% since the start of 2023, about a quarter ago. Some of its cloud software peers have risen even more. Viewed through that lens, DigitalOcean stands to gain even more if it can successfully execute its AI software product strategy.

Again, all the ingredients are in place to heat up this business again. DigitalOcean has data center infrastructure in place all over the world, and to drive home the point earlier, DigitalOcean is profitable. This could become the foundation for the next stage of growth.

However, one area of ​​concern is the balance sheet. At the end of 2023, it had cash and short-term investments of $412 million, while debt was $1.48 billion. Paying down this debt could be a limiting factor for DigitalOcean in the coming years. Time will tell.

At this stage, we're happy with the way DigitalOcean has weathered the bear market. It's a small business, so its place in my portfolio is small. But if Srinivasan and his new management team start to hit the ground running later this year and into next year, perhaps I'll bite a little more into this top-tier cloud stock looking to revolutionize the AI ​​industry. I'm content to take a wait-and-see approach to this promising company as a passive investor.

Nicolas Rossolillo and his clients have positions at DigitalOcean and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DigitalOcean and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends his Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/1-small-cloud-stock-gearing-140000772.html

