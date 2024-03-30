$150 off Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock





Looking to buy a new tablet? You should consider purchasing a Google Pixel tablet with charging speaker dock, as you can currently get $150 off the 256GB model from Best Buy. This brings the price down from $599 to just $449, making it quite affordable for a device that offers all the benefits of the Google Pixel series. However, you need to make your purchase quickly, as you don't know how much time is left before the offer ends.

Why you should buy a Google Pixel tablet with charging speaker dock

Google Pixel tablets feature an 11-inch touchscreen with vibrant colors and adaptive brightness that adjusts according to ambient light. The tablet's performance is smooth and crisp thanks to Google's Tensor G2 chip, and it runs Android 13. It can be updated to Android 14 immediately and will be one of the first devices to receive the update as part of the Google Pixel line. Operating system, whether it's a minor security update or a more extensive upgrade.

Adding to the value of the Google Pixel Tablet is the charging speaker dock, which turns your device into a smart display. You will be able to use voice commands to summon Google Assistant to control other smart home devices, play music and videos, answer questions, and more. The dock's audio output is much better than the tablet's, with loud and clear full-range speakers.

Best Buy's offer for the Google Pixel Tablet is one of the most interesting tablet deals available right now, not only because of the features the device offers, but also because of the benefits you get from the charging speaker dock. His 256GB model of this tablet sells for just $449, a savings of $150 off the list price of $599, but I don't think it'll stay this cheap for long. If you don't want to miss out on this reduced price on the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock, you need to complete the deal now (preferably on the same day).

