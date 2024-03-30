Central Tech celebrates Oklahoma Cup achievement – ​​Sapulpa Times





Oklahoma Central Technical College Drumwright announced the winners of the prestigious Oklahoma Cup competition on Thursday, March 28, 2024, during an awards ceremony hosted by Aerospace Forces Association (AFA) Gerrity Chapter 215. This prestigious event also celebrated notable achievements. We announced the accomplishments of Oklahoma's winners of the StellarXplorers and CyberPatriot competitions, highlighting the state's growing talent in technology and innovation.

Gen. Chad Raduge, a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general who was recently named the inaugural executive director of the Oklahoma Cyber ​​Innovation Institute (OCII) at the University of Tulsa, was the evening's keynote speaker.

In his heartfelt address to cyber security students, Raduege emphasized the essence of finding your calling in the rapidly evolving fields of network security and STEM. “Purpose and passion are very important. You want to find something that makes you want to wake up every day,” Raduegue said, emphasizing the joy of having a job that inspires enthusiasm every day. He emphasized the dynamic nature of the field, adding, “This business of network security and his STEM is changing rapidly and you will be a lifelong learner.”

Congratulations to the Oklahoma Cup 2nd place team after the secondary, Central Technology Center CTD-21. (Left to right) Brandon Warnock. Bryce Banta. Colton Drummond. Darrell Long. Ryan Chestnut. Nick Gaunt, Coach. Dustin Ford, coach, not pictured Congratulations to the Central Technology Center Team 1 High School Cyber ​​Patriots team for first place. (L-R) Shara Martinez. Jesus Laura. Tristan Sixkiller. Ryder Edwards. Nick Gaunt, Coach. Connor Lloris.Dustin Ford, coach, not pictured

Raduege further categorized student motivations into three different “zones” that are important for entering the cybersecurity field. First, her two flags, the United States and Oklahoma, symbolize being part of something greater than herself. Secondly, references to his 1984 album Ride the Lightning by Metallica imply that he finds passion in technology. Finally, citing the 1996 Jerry Maguire film “Show Me the Money,” LaDuge points out that a career in cybersecurity can be lucrative, encouraging people to pursue their passion and ensure financial stability. I insisted that.

The banquet concluded with awards and recognition for first through third place winners in the CyberPatriot open, service, and middle school categories. Oklahoma Cup high school division, adult division, and middle school division. StellarXplorers, and StellarXplorers National Qualifiers.

“These contests are more than just contests. They are a proving ground for the innovative thinking that will lead our nation's technology future,” said Nick Gaunt, Network Security and Administration (NSA) instructor at Central Tech. I am.

The Oklahoma Cup grew out of the CyberPatriot program that started in 2009 and quickly grew thanks to the involvement of Oklahoma Career Tech teachers. Designed to enhance cybersecurity education in the region, the event has transitioned from in-person training to an extensive competitive event with a digital scoring system. By 2023, he will boast more than 400 participants from 84 teams, reflecting its significant growth and growing interest in cybersecurity among students and educators across Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Cup is an interactive tool for students. This will help serious teams prepare for CyberPatriot, while also giving casual teams an opportunity to learn important subjects in a fun and competitive environment, said Dustin Ford, another NSA instructor. said.

Central Technical College Superintendent Kent Burris added, “Student accomplishments in these areas highlight Central Technical College's excellence in teaching and leadership.”

StellarXplorers inspires and inspires high school students to pursue careers in STEM, specifically aerospace. This educational initiative emphasizes the practical application of science and mathematics through critical thinking, teamwork, and space system design and operations challenges. The need arises from the growing demand for skilled professionals in the aerospace industry and his STEM fields. By engaging students in hands-on competitive scenarios, StellarXplorers plays a critical role in preparing the next generation for the challenges of tomorrow's space exploration and defense needs.

NSA instructor Brian Babcock emphasized the role of events like this in “preparing students not only for careers but for leadership roles in technology and cybersecurity.”

Now in its 16th year, the CyberPatriot competition is of vital importance to the IT sector as it addresses the urgent need for skilled cybersecurity professionals. By engaging students in real-world cybersecurity challenges, this competition increases interest in cybersecurity careers and develops the practical skills needed to protect digital infrastructure. This will prepare a new generation of cybersecurity professionals to combat evolving cyber threats and ensure robust defenses of critical information systems and networks essential to national and global security.

The event was full of celebration and inspiration, highlighting Central Tech's commitment to excellence in technology education and its role in developing the skills and talent needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

central tech

Powered by the Oklahoma CareerTech System, Central Tech serves 25 diverse communities and offers a wide range of programs that cater to high school students, adults, and industry professionals. For more information, visit centraltech.edu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sapulpatimes.com/central-tech-celebrates-oklahoma-cup-achievements/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos