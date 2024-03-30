Advanced Search is finding a new home in Google apps





Overview Google Search makes it easy to access[詳細検索]but[ツール]tabs to improve the search experience for frequent users. Advanced search provides filters to narrow your search results, including words, numbers, languages, file types, and specific sites. On some devices,[検索ツール]under tab[詳細検索]An option appears suggesting that the deployment will occur in stages.

Google Search is one of the most used search engines in the world. This service has improved tremendously over the past few years and is expected to be dominated by AI in the coming years. At the same time, the company continues to improve the traditional Google search experience for frequent users. A tool known as Advanced Search has been available within mobile and desktop versions of Search for some time, but its visibility has been somewhat limited. Things are about to change, with Google announcing the move of advanced search within its tools.

The Google Search support team said in a post that the move is aimed at making advanced search easier to access. As Google points out, prior to this update, advanced search was hidden within the search settings menu, so this move makes sense.

referenced here[ツール]The section is[すべて],[ニュース],[画像],[ビデオ],[ショッピング], in a horizontally scrollable list of options that pops up when you search for something. Advanced search will now be accessible in the same horizontal list. tab.[ツール]will appear at the end of the list below.

Advanced search options within the search tool

Google says advanced search on mobile can be accessed via a tool, but as you can see above, on my Android device[検索ツール]displayed within the tab. If you use Google Chrome (Android and iOS) or the Google mobile app, the same search tools tab will also appear on the results page. However, search results on the web will show advanced search options within the tool, just as Google intended.

In my opinion, Advanced Search was largely unknown to most people due to its limited visibility. But now that Google has made it easier to access this feature within the results page, usage of this feature should increase significantly. There are already some helpful tips and tricks to make your searches more efficient, and this advanced search option is one of the easiest. Filters are provided to help users narrow results based on factors such as words or numbers used in the search, language, file type, and specific sites or domains.

