Innovative algorithms for 6G vision services improve performance and save energy at the same time

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Professor Jeongho Kwak from the DGIST Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science has developed a learning model and resource optimization technology that combines accuracy and efficiency for 6G vision services. This technology is expected to be utilized to address the high level of computing power and complex learning models required for 6G vision services.

6G mobile vision services are related to innovative technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and autonomous driving, which are gaining a lot of attention in modern society. These services allow you to quickly capture videos and images and efficiently understand their content through deep learning-based models.

However, this requires a high-performance processor (GPU) and an accurate learning model. Previous technologies treated learning models and computing/networking resources as separate entities, failing to optimize performance and resource utilization on mobile devices.

To address this problem, Professor Jeongho Kwak's team focused on optimizing learning models and computing/network resources simultaneously in real-time. As a result, they developed a new integrated learning model and computing/computing model that can reduce energy consumption by at least 30% while maintaining average accuracy compared to current techniques, without sacrificing average target accuracy or time delay. We proposed a networking optimization algorithm, VisionScaling.

The VisionScaling algorithm developed by Prof. Kwaks' team uses Online Convex Optimization (OCO), one of the latest learning techniques, to adapt to constantly changing mobile environments without prior knowledge of future conditions. Adapt to maintain optimal performance.

Additionally, Professor Kwak's team implemented and tested a real-world mobile vision service environment using embedded AI devices and connected edge computing platforms. They confirmed that the developed VisionScaling algorithm saves 30% more energy on mobile devices and improves end-to-end latency by 39% compared to the previously used algorithm.

Professor Jeongho Kwak from the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at DGIST said, “This research makes practical contributions in implementing and verifying performance in irregularly changing mobile environments, and utilizes dynamic optimization and learning techniques. It fulfills both the mathematical contribution of proving optimal performance.” This is important because it provides the technical foundation for deep learning-based mobile services that require more memory/computing resources in the future. ”

The research is published in the IEEE Internet of Things Journal.

More information: Pippedjun Choi et al, VisionScaling: Dynamic Deep Learning Model and Resource Scaling in Mobile Vision Applications, IEEE Internet of Things Journal (2024). DOI: 10.1109/JIOT.2024.3349512

Provided by: DGIST (Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology)

Citation: Innovative algorithm for 6G vision services simultaneously improves performance and saves energy (March 30, 2024) https://techxplore.com/news/2024-03-simultaneous-energy-algorithm-6g- Retrieved from vision on March 30, 2024.html

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair dealing for personal study or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2024-03-simultaneous-energy-algorithm-6g-vision.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos