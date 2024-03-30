Google plans to fix scrolling issues on Pixel 8, but not right away





What you need to know Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones are facing a display stuttering issue dating back to October 2023. Google has now updated its list of issue trackers related to this issue and marked it as “Fixed.” However, the actual fix won't be available until Android 15 is released to the public, which is many months away.

A long-standing Pixel bug is finally on the horizon, at least according to Google. The company updated its Issue Tracker report on March 26th related to display stuttering issues for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users (via Android Police). Google has marked this issue as “fixed,” but this designation comes with a big problem. This fix won't actually roll out to owners of his Pixel 8 series devices until Android 15 is generally available, which will take several more months.

“The next Android release will include continued optimizations for performance and power consumption,” a Google employee said in a comment on the issue tracker. “This includes improvements that positively impact use cases related to his UI junk throughout the system and some of his Android applications.”

Android 15 is likely to be released in late summer or fall, so this timeline means Pixel 8 users will have to wait even longer for the proper fix. Considering the first report in this issue tracking thread was posted on October 14, 2023, it could take Google a full year to resolve this issue.

Users continued to post comments on the thread, with over 100 comments posted in total. Pixel 8 owners spoke at length about screen stuttering issues with some systems and first-party apps like the Google Play Store. Some people have also noticed anomalies in third-party apps like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter).

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In the days since Google first marked the issue as resolved, Pixel 8 users flooded the issue tracker thread with commenters describing their annoyance. One user called the fix a “bad joke” and said it “shows Google can't solve the problem or isn't serious about it.”

Another Pixel 8 user said, “If we really have to wait until August or more for this issue to be fixed…well, it's going to seriously impact my choices when buying my next smartphone.” writes.

The length of time it will take Google to fix this issue is also considered considering the seven years of software support that Google has promised. Apparently, the company is still struggling to resolve the issue in a timely manner.

Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted partner in the Android world

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/apps-software/google-pixel-8-scrolling-fix-coming-android-15 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos