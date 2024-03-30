Celebrating 5 Years of Innovation, SpotOn GPS Fence Announces $250,000 Grant Program





BEDFORD, N.H. , March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SpotOn, a pioneer in the pet technology industry known for its innovative GPS fences, is celebrating five years of innovation with its new grant program, SpotOn Gives. announced the launch of SpotOn Gives dedicates his $250,000 to supporting his five exemplary animal welfare nonprofits across the United States.

SpotOn provides dogs and dog owners with a reliable and effective GPS containment system. The only wireless fence that uses patented True Location technology, the SpotOn GPS fence is the easiest and most accurate way to confine and track your dog.

SpotOn Gives aims to strengthen animal welfare organizations by providing vital financial support. Applications must highlight your impactful work in the community, detailed plans for using the grant, and strong case studies. The application process begins today and is open until May 3 for animal welfare nonprofit organizations based in the United States and active for at least three years. The final winners will be chosen on June 30th and each will be awarded $50,000.

Celebrating five years of innovation, SpotOn was founded on the premise that it could revolutionize pet containment. This idea quickly allowed SpotOn to generate over $30 million in revenue and earn a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, providing a reliable and reliably disruptive virtual fence model to the world. It has gained an enthusiastic customer base.

“SpotOn Gives embodies our commitment to strengthening animal welfare,” said SpotOn President Jennifer Joyce Keene. “We are excited to support organizations striving for a safer, happier world for pets.”

SpotOn is recognized for its innovative approach to pet containment, and its GPS fencing technology is revolutionizing the industry. This initiative marks a milestone in their dedication to working with animal welfare organizations to make a positive impact. Learn more about SpotOn Gives and its grant programs here.

Dates and deadlines:

March 18th – May 3rd – First round of applicants. To apply, please fill out the following form: https://bit.ly/4ad14If May 17th – Applicants will be notified if they are a finalist. Finalists will receive a video application. June 7th – The grant program ends and five winners will be announced on June 30th.

Media Contact Alison Slusser Purple Orange PR[email protected]262-374-1092

Source Spot-on

