AI showdown: How Samsung's Galaxy S24 AI tools compare to Google, Apple





Samsung's new Galaxy S24 series phones are packed with new AI features. Some seem useful, like Circle to Search, while others can seemingly bend reality, like Generative Edit. These tools are part of Galaxy AI, a suite of features and utilities that can perform a wide range of tasks to simplify your daily activities, increase your productivity, and create content.

This article is part of CNET's Samsung Event, a collection of news, tips, and advice about Samsung's most popular products.

Galaxy AI is Samsung's attempt to enhance the S24 series with software features that leverage generative AI, and the popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot last year catapulted generative AI into the mainstream. Samsung and its rivals are betting that AI can breathe new life into the stagnant smartphone industry, where sales have slumped in recent years.

The Galaxy 24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra each come with Galaxy AI, which Samsung touts as a “comprehensive mobile AI experience.” These AI-based features, many of which are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips, are detailed below. But Samsung isn't the only company with AI ambitions. Here's how some of Galaxy AI's biggest features compare to those from Samsung's biggest rivals, Google and Apple.

Live translation works during calls between two people speaking different languages. Translations occur in real time.

John Kim/CNETSamsung Galaxy S24 AI features

Live Translation: Samsung's new Live Translation tool is perhaps the company's most appealing AI feature. As the name suggests, this tool can translate live calls with real-time voice and text between two different languages. Live Translate supports 13 languages ​​and 17 dialects, allowing two people to have basic conversations even if they don't speak the same language. (The voice recorder is equipped with Transcribe Assist, which also performs translation.)

Interpreter: This is similar to live translation, but focuses on translating the conversation into only the text displayed on the split screen. This view is arranged so that the people speaking can stand across from each other and read the transcription of what the other person is saying. Works without cellular data or his Wi-Fi.

05:53

Circle search: Launch Google Search by simply circling anything on the screen with your finger or Samsung's S Pen stylus. Long press the Home button, then circle, highlight, doodle, or tap an image, video, or piece of text to start searching instantly. For example, if a friend sends you a photo from a trip, you can use Circle to Search to learn more about the landmark standing in front of them. Alternatively, you can circle the shoe to see the brand name and call up a link to purchase.

Chat Assist: This feature is integrated into your keyboard to assist you with your writing. Use it when composing messages, emails, social media posts, and more. As you type your message, Chat Assist analyzes your message and changes the text to make it sound the way you intended. Suppose you need to send a polite message to a colleague. You can choose a professional version of the message you type. Or maybe you're typing and you want to turn your text into a short and catchy phrase for a social media caption. Select #social and your phone will generate a version of the text in that style.

Watch this: Samsung reveals new S24 series phones and their AI chops

06:47

Generative editing: This generative AI feature lets you make reality-bending edits to your photos, similar to Magic Editor on Google Pixel 8. When you delete an object, Generative Edit fills the background where the object was. All images that have been significantly modified by AI will be watermarked in their metadata to indicate this. However, small edits such as removing reflections will not get the watermark.

Note Assist: This feature creates an AI-generated summary of your notes and translates and formats the files within Samsung's Notes app. Additionally, it generates a digital cover for your notes and makes them easier to find with a quick preview.

Google Pixel 8 AI features

Google's Pixel 8 actually started the AI ​​generation arms race in mobile phones when it launched last year. Ahead of the launch of Samsung's S24, Google touted AI as one of the Pixel 8's selling points. Although generative AI capabilities are new to mobile phones, AI has long been an integral part of tasks such as voice recognition and image processing.

Best Takes on Pixel 8 helps you create the perfect photo of a group of people. Using AI, you can replace a person's face with another shot from another image within the same photo series.

James Martin/CNET

Choosing between the Galaxy S24's suite of features or the Pixel 8's tools will likely come down to personal preference. In fact, some of the Galaxy S24's AI-powered features, such as Circle to Search, are the result of a partnership between Google and Samsung, and will eventually make their way to the Pixel 8 series as well.

Magic Editor: Magic Editor uses generative AI and AI processing techniques to make complex photo editing easy, without the need for specialized skills or expensive third-party apps. It's not just about brightening or brightening a photo, although that's part of it. You can also change the position of people, zoom in on buildings, remove strangers from the background, or generate entirely new backgrounds from scratch.

Best Take: This is one of the most important AI tools in the Pixel 8 lineup. You can swap a person's face from another image in a series of photos. If you wish, you can create one image of him, all without closing their eyes, looking at the camera and smiling.

10:48

Call screen: Google Assistant answers calls on your behalf, avoiding annoying robocalls and scammers. On Pixel 8, Assistant now sounds more natural and understands more of the context of your calls.

Audio Magic Eraser: This tool uses AI to silence or remove unwanted sounds in recorded videos. Whether it's background music or just wind noise, Audio Magic Eraser allows you to target specific sounds you've identified.

Where is Apple's iPhone-generated AI?

While iPhones have long relied on AI to improve camera processing and generate better-looking photos and videos, Apple's phones now have native generation AI capabilities similar to tools from Google and Samsung. is not installed. But it wouldn't be surprising if Apple went in the same direction.

After you take a photo or portrait with your iPhone 15 series device, you can change the focus point.

Stephen Beecham/CNET

In fact, the next iPhone is widely expected to follow in the AI ​​footsteps of Google and Samsung. Rumor has it that Apple is planning to bring generative AI to the iPhone 16 series in a big way, especially when it comes to making Siri smarter and more capable.

According to Boomberg's Power On newsletter, iOS 18 will feature Gen AI technology that will “improve the way both Siri and the Messages app answer questions and autocomplete sentences.”

A September report in The Information details how Apple plans to use large-scale language models, a key part of generative AI, to make Siri smarter. According to the report, the LLM feature will be released in next year's iPhone software update. This schedule coincides with his September release of iOS 16, Apple's next mobile operating system, which is scheduled to arrive on the iPhone 18.

Apple is also reportedly licensing its Gemini AI model to power some of the iPhone 16's generative AI features, such as the ability to write essays and create images in response to prompts. The company is said to be actively discussing the possibility of granting the license to Google. Only Apple knows exactly how it will implement future AI-based tools on the iPhone, but it's clear that the iPhone maker is focused on this emerging technology.

Editor's note: CNET uses an AI engine to create some stories. See this post for more information.

