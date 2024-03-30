Zee job cuts: Company cuts 50% of its workforce at its Bangalore technology center





Zee job cuts: Zee Entertainment has initiated cost-cutting measures including cutting 50% of its technology team at its innovation center in Bangalore. This comes after the possibility of a merger between the company and Sony was resolved. The company said in a press release that this move is due to the actions of MD and CEO Punit Goenka and his approach to optimize resources and arrive at a cost-effective structure to foster the company's continued growth. He said that it is in line with the ”

Gee's firing: This comes after the company's potential merger with Sony was dissolved. (Reuters) Gee's firing: How many employees will be laid off?

The company did not disclose the number of employees who were laid off.

Gee's layoffs: What did the company say about the move?

The company said the innovation center aims to enhance the company's entire content creation, distribution and monetization process.

Commenting on the decision, Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, ZEE said, We focus on creating great content that is rich and engaging for our audience. We have a huge responsibility to meet the expectations of billions of viewers around the world, and we will continue to do so. Achieving this requires a blend of creative approaches, detailed consumer insights, and futuristic technology solutions.

What's going on in Gee?

This comes weeks after Nitin Mittal resigned as Zee's president of technology and data. Amrit Thomas will be the head of data science, Kishore Krishnamurthy will be the head of engineering, Bhushan Koleli will be the head of products, and Vishal Somani will be the head of enterprise and content technology. the company announced.









