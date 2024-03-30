Singtel wins Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Singapore Company of the Year Award for its strong industry leadership in cybersecurity services





Singtel has a strong reputation in the cybersecurity services industry for its solid investment in innovation, unwavering commitment to providing cybersecurity services, comprehensive security solutions, and expanding premium support.

SAN ANTONIO, March 29, 2024 /CNW/ — Frost & Sullivan recently conducted a survey of the cybersecurity services industry and based on its findings, recognized Singtel with the 2023 Singapore Company of the Year Award. Singtel is Singapore's leading telecommunications provider with comprehensive services to protect businesses from unauthorized access, data breaches and cyber threats through Managed Security Services (MSS), Professional Security Services (PSS) and Singtel Cyber ​​Security Institute (CSI). We provide network-centric security solutions. ), covering all aspects of cybersecurity and protecting your company's most critical digital assets.

Singtel stands out in Singapore's crowded telecommunications market with its comprehensive network-centric approach to cybersecurity, encompassing everything from risk-based threat analysis to advanced security technology and architecture management.

Singtel stands out in Singapore's crowded telecom market with its comprehensive network-centric approach to cybersecurity, from risk-based threat analysis to advanced security technology and architecture management. With deep expertise as a managed service provider, Singtel seamlessly integrates cybersecurity with your network to deliver comprehensive end-to-end managed solutions that protect all users and applications with best-in-class cloud-delivered security capabilities. Can provide SASE functionality. Combine with next-generation SD-WAN to enable cloud-delivered branch. It enables enterprises to leverage management resources, tools, and technology to simplify connectivity management, security, and control across diverse distributed work and cloud environments.

Singtel's solutions outperform competitive solutions with a wide range of MSS designed to protect organizations from the latest digital threats. These solutions combine network-centric cybersecurity and managed services with a security operations center (SOC), leveraging network expertise to ensure secure and reliable connectivity for your enterprise, ensuring that your network, applications, Protect your data and systems for complete security across the cloud.

As more and more customers treat cybersecurity as part of their daily operations, Singtel is uniquely positioned to offer both network and cybersecurity operations on one pane of glass through its SOC. The company strengthens its cybersecurity efforts with security experts who ensure 24/7 monitoring and access to a global threat intelligence network. This unique blend of services and commitment to innovation and excellence positions the company as a leader in the field, able to meet the evolving challenges of cybersecurity in the digital age.

“Singtel sets itself apart from its competitors in Singapore by offering a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity services that are tightly integrated with our suite of network services and proactively adapt to the rapidly changing needs of organizations. Unlike some competitors who only offer basic security assets, Singtel offers day-to-day monitoring, protection, detection, threat hunting and incident response, in addition to monitoring and management services. , we design security products that support our customers through the dynamic nature of the cybersecurity lifecycle, including seamless end-to-end remediation. The single-provider experience ends,” said Frost & Sullivan. said Vivian Poore, Senior Industry Analyst.

With a focus on enabling digitally resilient security operations and a strong commitment to customer collaboration, Singtel has developed a Cybersecurity Institute ( CSI) was designed. Singtel CSI is the only cybersecurity organization appointed as a member of the SkillsFuture Queen Bee network. The network is an initiative where industry leaders with strong domain expertise help others develop their skills. Singtel CSI recently launched Cyber ​​Elevate, its first program in Singapore. The program helps small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and global organizations build cyber resilience by acquiring the skills to prepare for, detect, respond to, and recover from cyber attacks. -Attack.

Singtel customizes professional security services to each client's needs, facilitating a seamless and secure migration to the cloud and building a high level of trust from our clients. As a result, with its ever-growing customer base and strong leadership in Singapore's cybersecurity services industry, Singtel has successfully proven its market expertise and innovative character compared to its closest competitors.

“As a trusted security partner for businesses of all sizes, Singtel has a well-respected brand name in Singapore's cybersecurity services industry, especially among large enterprise customers, and is a leader in an industry that is typically difficult to penetrate. We are ahead of our global and local competitors. We don't have a large customer segment because we lack local support and expertise,” Pua said.

For more information about Singtel Cybersecurity, please visit singtel.com/cybersecurity.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Award to an organization that has demonstrated excellence in growth strategy and execution in its field. This award recognizes high levels of product and technology innovation and resulting leadership in terms of customer value and industry penetration.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global sectors that have demonstrated outstanding achievements and superior performance in leadership, innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare industry participants, measure performance, and identify industry best practices through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research.

About Frost & Sullivan

For 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has helped investors, business leaders, and governments navigate economic change, identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and corporate actions to deliver sustained growth. He is known worldwide for his role in Opportunities to drive future success. Contact Us: Start a discussion.

contact:

Tarini Singh P: +91- 9953764546E: [email protected]

About Singtel

Singtel is Asia's leading communications technology group, offering a portfolio of services ranging from next generation communications, 5G and technology services to infotainment to both consumers and businesses. The Group is present in Asia, Australia and Africa, serving more than 770 million mobile customers in 21 countries. Our enterprise infrastructure and technology services span 21 countries with more than 428 direct locations in 362 cities. Singtel offers consumers a complete and integrated suite of services including mobile, broadband and television. Singtel provides complementary employee mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics and cyber security capabilities for enterprises. Singtel is committed to continuous innovation, leveraging technology to create new and exciting customer experiences and shape a more sustainable digital future. For more information, please visit www.singtel.com. Follow us on Twitter / X (@SingtelNews).

Source Frost & Sullivan

