Google finally explains why it will support Pixel 8 for 7 years and how it works





Last updated: March 30, 2024, 07:30 IST

Google is offering 7 years of OS support for the Pixel 8 series, and now you know why

Google has determined that its flagship smartphones need a support cycle similar to the iPhone, and this has been officially established with seven years of OS support for the Pixel 8 series.

Google launched the Pixel 8 series last year, promising users seven years of OS and security updates. The company has so far provided three OS updates and two years of security patches, for a total of five. So why did Google change this support cycle? And was it clearly done to compete with rivals? Google has finally reached out to executives to publicly talk about this change and the reasons for it. One person was dispatched.

In one of our recent podcasts, Seang Chau, Vice President of Devices and Services Software, was quoted talking about this decision. Chau said that Google looked at the active user data of all his Pixel users and found that most people have actually used one model for more than a few years.

So if you look at where the original Pixel got to when it launched in 2016 and how many people are still using the original Pixel, it's actually a fairly active user, probably until about seven years later. It turns out that the base exists. Chau said on the podcast:

And, recognizing that smartphones have been in active use for more than six years, Google has decided to support Pixel 8 and newer models with a total of seven years of OS and security updates. It's interesting to hear Google say that its data shows people are using Pixels that long. This could be one reason why Pixel sales haven't really grown as much as the company had hoped.

We've noticed that many people have been frustrated by the declining performance of their Pixel smartphones for several years. So it sounds like an ambitious move for Google to claim that these phones will actually last seven years. Google's change in this regard has been helped by the fact that it has been using its own Tensor chips since the Pixel 6 series, giving it better control over its hardware and software like Apple. Masu.

But what happens when a five-year-old Pixel smartphone receives a new update? Can users expect the latest features to be supported as well? Chau says Google will make software-only features to prevent these devices from using the company's latest features due to RAM or hardware limitations. He pointed out that

Google is likely to announce a new Pixel 8a model in the coming months, and we'll be interested to see if the changed OS approach carries over to the more affordable model.

News18 Tech's Special Correspondent S AadeetyaS Aadeetya ventured into the world of journalism 10 years ago and has been part of the established media ever since.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/tech/google-finally-tells-why-it-is-giving-7-years-of-support-for-pixel-8-and-how-it-will-work-8833133.html

