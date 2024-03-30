3 tech stocks you must buy before the next market rally 3 tech stocks you must buy before the next market rally





Discover the potential of three strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth and market share in the technology sector.

Especially in the technology sector, which is known for its fast-paced and innovation-driven landscape, it's paramount to anticipate market gains and quickly identify stocks that are performing well. This situation becomes very important when investors look for substantial growth opportunities amid market fluctuations. With this in mind, three tech stocks are currently positioned as attractive investment opportunities due to their innovative business models, strong growth trajectories, and strategic market positions.

The first companies stand out for securing large contracts and growing premium customer rosters, as evidenced by contract growth and high renewal rates, and are driving customer satisfaction and revenue stability. I'm emphasizing it. Second, it excels in digital advertising, leveraging technology to increase brand engagement and growing significantly in the streaming sector thanks to innovative advertising solutions and partnerships. The third sector leader is positioned to meet the growing demand for technology solutions, with significant revenue growth driven by diversification and adoption of advanced technologies, including AI, supported by extensive strategic partnerships.

These companies embody the characteristics of strategic agility, innovation, and market leadership, making them outstanding candidates for investors looking to buy tech stocks ahead of the next market rally. Masu.

ServiceNow (now)

Source: Miscellaneous goods photo / Shutterstock.com

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)'s ability to attract high-value customers and drive expansion through significant contract wins supports the company's value. In Q4 2023, ServiceNow had a record number of new customers sign contracts, with net new annual contract value (ACV) exceeding $1 million. This includes multinational financial services companies like TIAA, demonstrating ServiceNow's ability to attract esteemed customers from a variety of sectors.

ServiceNow boasts 33% year-over-year growth, with significant growth in contracts with net new ACV of over $1 million in Q4 2023. This shows that the company is successful in winning bigger contracts and expanding its revenue base. This is illustrated by five deals totaling more than $10 million during the fourth quarter.

In other words, the company offers differentiated value and has a competitive edge in the market. This is evidenced by the steadily accelerating growth of major new logos over successive quarters. Our fourth quarter renewal rate was a best-in-class 99%, demonstrating the high level of satisfaction and stability of ServiceNow's current customers. Overall, it makes sense that high renewal rates lead to income stability and earnings predictability.

Perion (PERI)

Source: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Perion (NASDAQ:PERI) is a near-store and in-store display technology company that helps brands engage with customers across channels to increase sales and strengthen brand loyalty. In contrast, Perion's CTV division grew significantly, with revenue increasing from $21.5 million in 2022 to $33.5 million in 2023, an increase of 56% year over year. This increase is due to increased demand for linked TV advertising as customers increasingly turn to streaming platforms for their entertainment needs.

Additionally, Perion works with DirecTV to offer creative products such as Pause Ads. These products offer advertisers a great opportunity to interact with customers discreetly. This further highlights the company's success in the CTV market. Therefore, Perion helps marketers maximize the effectiveness of their CTV campaigns by providing customized content and targeted advertising.

Additionally, Perion's search advertising division has seen significant growth. Revenue increased by 23% year over year, from $235.4 million in 2022 to $289.5 million in 2023. Finally, average daily search volume increased by 57%, annual publications increased by 18%, and sales grew. And Pelion demonstrated its potential to gain market share.

Intel (INTC)

Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) market value movement is influenced by its strategic diversification efforts and top-line growth prospects. Intel announced that its revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $15.4 billion, an increase of 10% from the same period last year. This increase shows that Intel can continue to be profitable despite more general market difficulties.

Even if annual revenue declines, it's clear that Intel is making an effort to diversify its revenue. The launch of Intel Foundry Services (IFS) is a calculated decision to diversify revenue streams from traditional product lines. The business has more than 40 strategic relationships in a variety of industries, including government contracting, cloud computing, IP, and electronic design automation (EDA) services.

However, Intel is focused on integrating AI capabilities into its product line. This includes Intel Core Ultra and Xeon Scalable CPUs tailored for edge and cloud devices and AI applications. Finally, there are plans to promote AI networking with business partners, and OpenVINO usage continued to increase by 60% in the fourth quarter. This will allow Intel to take advantage of the growing demand for his AI integrated solutions.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos holds a long position in INTC. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and are subject to InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock market research platform designed to improve the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://investorplace.com/2024/03/3-must-buy-tech-stocks-before-the-next-market-rally/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos