Google's Pixel 9 premium plan feels too big, too fast





Another big Pixel 9 leak came out this week that completely redefines how we think about the entire lineup. Google says he's not only developing two smartphones, he's actually working on three of his Pixel 9 units. One is a direct successor to the Pixel 8, while his other two models split the Pro series in half, offering a smaller model with a telephoto lens for the first time since the Pixel 4. One page in particular seems to have been borrowed from Apple's playbook. , he splits the premium experience into two sizes of smartphones as well.

But if we look at the entire leaked 2024 Pixel lineup, and it doesn't include the Pixel Fold 2, which seems to exist in a realm of its own, Google's smartphone series will look different, especially if we try to compare it to the current one. Then it feels like it's in a strange position. Generational pricing. In fact, it feels like this year's launch could spell the end of the Pixel as a “value” choice, whether the company is actually ready for it or not.

Google's Tensor era was all about value, but at the expense of true fit and finish

Since the transition to Tensor, Google's smartphone lineup has had its ups and downs. There's a lot to like about these smartphones. Believe please. I've reviewed over half of them and use them all as my daily drivers except for the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a. But ever since Pixel was reinvented in 2021, the Pixel lineup's greatness has been hampered. Performance issues, delayed updates, and headache-causing bugs have been seen on nearly every Tensor-powered smartphone, not to mention the unique headaches of devices like the Pixel. 6 reception is poor.

In many ways, Google has inhibited the greatness of these products compared to the more stable experience offered by Samsung, for example. On the other hand, the company has been able to downplay much of this criticism by selling its phones at much lower prices than its competitors. For example, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 cost just $600, while their Pro counterparts launched for $900 each. Compare these models to, say, the Galaxy S22 series, which ranges from $800 to $1,200 depending on which model you prefer, and you can see why Google's smartphones seem more appealing to budget-minded shoppers.

This doesn't even take into account the frequent discounts that often roll out just a month after launch, or the Pixel A series, which offered a similar experience at an even cheaper price. These factors have combined to make it very easy to ignore some, but not all, of the problems we have seen over the past two and a half years.

But things are starting to change with the Pixel 8 series. The smaller model still costs just $700, while the Pixel 8 Pro costs $1,000, the same as the Galaxy S24+. Considering these sales, Google's smartphones usually come out on top, but considering how good Samsung's hardware is these days, and more importantly, the stability of One UI, we recommend the Pixel. No wonder I find it difficult. normal user. There are too many headaches and the price difference isn't as big as it once was.

Related Google's inconsistent Pixel experience makes it impossible to recommend its phones Three generations after the Tensor experiment, it's time to stop making excuses for Google's buggy software Google Pro They're moving to hardware, and there's a Pro price, but can the overall experience be maintained?

With the upcoming Pixel 9 series, I think Google is moving away from the budget mindset altogether. The company currently sells two models of him under the Pro brand. The 6.2-inch Pixel 9 Pro and, although it's not actually called that, the 6.7-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL. This is in addition to the regular Pixel 9 and the Pixel 8a, which is expected to launch at I/O in May. With so many phones, Google either has to risk pricing its devices too close to each other and hurt its own sales, or it has to go all out to establish a more premium user experience. It is necessary to raise costs.

To be honest, my brain defaulted to the former. Originally, I was sitting here trying to figure out the math and, perhaps foolishly, Google said the Pixel 9 Pro XL would never cost more than $1,000, compared to the rumored Pixel price of $550. I assumed that I would have to start from . 8a. Just $450 gets him 4 cell phones? You can feel the cannibalism happening in real time.

It wasn't until my conversation with former AP EIC Daniel Bader on this week's Android Police podcast (a damn good one, if I do say so myself) that I realized for the first time that there's a reason why the math doesn't work. I did. His two Pixels, adorned with the Pro brand, will allow Google to extend the price range to a higher level, perhaps marking the end of the company's smartphone series living in this low-cost flagship space. Probably. In fact, considering there's no mention of a 2025 Pixel 9a in the leaked 2022 roadmap, Google may be looking to target only the high-end segment with new hardware starting next year.

Pixel pricing comparable to Samsung and Apple Comparable to closest rivals

So, this is what I think. The Pixel 8a is already (presumably) scheduled to sell for $550 when the Pixel 9 arrives this fall. The base Pixel 9 can be purchased for a new price of $800, on par with the Galaxy S24 and standard iPhone 15, while the 6.2-inch Pixel 9 Pro will be in the $1,000 price range. The Pixel 9 Pro XL, on the other hand, mirrors Apple's strategy for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, moving into the $1,100 or $1,200 area. Not only is this a much healthier $650 spread between the Pixel 8a and Pixel 9 Pro XL, but it also helps drive higher profit margins across both Pro models. And it will fall back into the same $800 to $1,200 range that Samsung uses.

Here's the problem. Google still hasn't fixed the fundamental fit and finish issues plaguing its phones, and it's unclear whether anything will change this year. Tensor G4 is expected to be slightly improved over the previous generation, with real changes and a move to a completely custom TSMC-made chipset, currently rumored for 2025. But remember, the SoC was originally for the Pixel 9. It would have perfectly set Google up for entry into this high-end smartphone space.

If there's one thing the company is working on, it's moving to exclusive support for Tensor-based devices in Android 15. You won't have to develop Pixel experiences on both Qualcomm and Tensor-based hardware at the same time, and you'll see a significant increase in stability. Google will start with the OS release this fall. However, don't get ahead of yourself. The company has a long way to go to prove it's on the right path.

Related Google Pixel 9: News, leaks, rumored pricing, release time The Pixel 9 series is Google's biggest mobile refresh since Tensor Here's what we're hoping for Start saving your pennies for the next Pixel. Sho

Source: 91Mobiles

If Google made this jump one generation too early, it will become clear once the Pixel 9 review embargo is lifted in October. A reviewer (myself included) is less likely to tolerate inconsistent experiences if he's paying Apple or Samsung prices for lower quality hardware.

That said, we won't really know what Google has in store for Pixel fans until it's announced this fall, and pricing details are still solidified months later. There may not be. Don't be surprised if this year's hardware prices are much higher than before, even if Google isn't ready to justify it.

google pixel 8

Save $499 $699 $200

The Google Pixel 8 is Google's best phone yet, and the most obvious regular model when compared to the Pro version. It has a nice form factor that fits well in your hand and has the usual software features you'd expect from a Pixel.

google pixel 8 pro

Save $749 $999 $250

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the company's latest flagship, featuring a new Tensor G3 chip, a brighter screen, and a new camera array that can capture even more light. As always, the real power lies in Google's Tensor chip, which offers even more photo enhancement and image editing features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-pixel-9-prices-too-big-too-soon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos