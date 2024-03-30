Google pre-emptively marks Pixel choppy scrolling issue as fixed in Android 15





Google Pixel users should prepare for a smoother experience starting with Android 15. For years, Google's flagship devices have suffered from phantom stuttering when scrolling through various apps or parts of the system UI. This nervous frustration reared its ugly head with the new Pixel 8 line. However, a recent announcement from Google may finally fix this glitch for good. Extensive threads on the Android Public Issue Tracker reveal how many people are feeling the pain. Since October, there have been increasing complaints from Pixel 8 and 8 Pro owners about choppy scrolling experiences, which caught the attention of Google. However, the complaints quickly spread to other He Pixel models, suggesting the problem is somewhere in his Android code in his Pixel launcher. Android 15 to the rescue? Google's answer to this thread (spotted by Android Police) says the “next Android release” (pronounced Android 15) will include the fix. What's the fix? A series of optimizations aimed at fixing the dreaded “UI jank”. The exact response states:

“Continued performance and power optimizations are planned for the next Android release.”

“This includes improvements that positively impact system-wide UI jank and use cases related to some Android applications.”

This is not a new occurrence. This isn't the first time Google has acknowledged this issue and promised a fix. These same scrolling issues once affected the Pixel 7 at its launch, forcing Google to work quickly on a fix rolled out as part of his Android 13 update.

While Pixel phones are generally great devices, and my personal preference for a clean Android experience is certainly there, I have to admit that Google regularly misses the mark when it comes to Pixel phones. Even a fully developed Android beta program will still have some form of significant bug. Let's hope history doesn't repeat itself with the long wait for the final release of Android 15. We're currently just starting our second developer preview.

