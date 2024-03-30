Should you buy this 'Magnificent Seven' stock despite regulatory headwinds?





The Magnificent Seven, a group of highly regarded technology companies, has had a very different fate this year. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the worst-performing companies in this rather enviable category, losing out only to Tesla among its peers.

Investors aren't thrilled about Apple's results, but the company just encountered another major regulatory headwind, which won't make it any more popular. Let's consider whether investors should exit Apple stock.

AAPL chart

Antitrust concerns resurface

Apple and other members of the Magnificent Seven have come under intense scrutiny for years for alleged antitrust violations. The argument can be made that these tech giants have succeeded by illegally stifling competition and making their customers worse off than they should have been. On March 21, the U.S. Department of Justice, joined by more than 16 states, filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, accusing the company of maintaining an illegal monopoly in the smartphone market.

According to the complaint, Apple has done so in a variety of ways. For example, communication between iPhones and other smartphone brands (such as sending text messages and photos) is not as smooth as communication between iPhone users. Apple's App Store charges exorbitant fees to app developers, not to mention that the tech giant stifles innovation on its platform, the lawsuit alleges. These are just some of the claims brought forward by the Justice Department going after Apple's most important moneymaker: his iPhone.

don't jump off the ship yet

It is too early to know the outcome of this lawsuit. It can last for years. Thankfully, Apple has the funds to handle these types of lawsuits. The company generates tens of billions of dollars in free cash flow. Additionally, the tech giant is no stranger to intense legal battles, but this may be one of the most important the company has faced in its long and storied history.

story continues

So what's an investor to do? In Wall Street parlance, I'd give Apple stock a “hold” rating for now. So while I wouldn't advise investors to exit the stock, I would also be wary of adding to their position after a sharp selloff. The reason for this approach goes beyond Apple's recent legal troubles. Additionally, the tech giant appears to be trailing some of its peers in the next big growth industry: artificial intelligence (AI).

Apple is rumored to be planning some moves. And given the company's reputation for taking existing technology, turning it into a better version, and finding great success there, Apple remains a contender. The company's impressive track record of innovation cannot be ignored. But for now, the company's direction in the AI ​​market remains somewhat unclear.

Meanwhile, while the iPhone remains its biggest revenue source, it's no longer the growth driver it once was, or even close to it. Although the services division has grown in importance and boasts incredible profit margins, it still accounts for a relatively small portion of Apple's total revenue. Apple has an installed base of more than 2 billion devices, but the outcome of the Justice Department's lawsuit could significantly change the company's ability to monetize its ecosystem.

This combination of headwinds is why Apple isn't actively bought at this point, even during a steep sell-off.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before buying Apple stock, consider the following:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor team of analysts identified the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, and Apple wasn't one of them. These 10 stocks have the potential to generate impressive returns over the next few years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-understand blueprint for success, including guidance on portfolio construction, regular updates from analysts, and two new stocks each month. Stock Advisor services have more than tripled S&P 500 returns since 2002*.

See 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2024

Prosper Junior Bakinny has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Despite regulatory headwinds, should you buy this 'Magnificent Seven' stock? Originally published by The Motley Fool

