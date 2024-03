Google mistakenly shares estimated arrival time of RCS iPhone

According to a report from 9to5 Google, Google accidentally dropped a clue on its Android website that suggests Apple may implement its promised RCS implementation this fall. The news of Apple bringing RCS to iMessage isn't new, but now that the date for this effort has finally been revealed, we at least have a clearer timeline for when this will actually happen.

For those who don't know, RCS is essentially a next-generation replacement for MMS/SMS text messages. Traditional messaging app features like read receipts, input indicators, high-quality photos and videos, better group chats, and even end-to-end encryption, all directly within your default texting app. will be done. That app on the Android side is Google Messages, and Google has been promoting this modern messaging platform for years now.

Until recently, Apple refused to make good use of RCS with iMessage, choosing to continue using SMS/MMS as a backup for messages coming from non-Apple phones. This is why messages sent and received between Android devices are downgraded to the decades-old SMS protocol, even though iPhone-to-iPhone messages (specifically iMessage IM) are a great experience. It is the cause of the experience.

iMessage RCS Fall 2024

For multiple reasons, including pressure from the EU, Apple finally caved and announced that it would finally add RCS (a messaging standard similar to email, phone calls, and old-school SMS) to iMessage in late 2023. . Now there may be a more solid timeline.

According to Google's Android site (that section has now been removed), Apple has apparently agreed that the introduction of RCS is scheduled for fall 2024, and will likely arrive in iOS 18. . Meanwhile, the sections of the website that 9to5 Google took screenshots of are: Although now removed, Tech Crunch has confirmed that the language from the now removed section is still present in the source code.

Mark your calendars for fall when we finally offer more integrated messaging options between Android and iPhone via the built-in text app. While the blue/green bubble stigma will probably never completely disappear, this change will be huge for smoother communication overall for everyone. No more blurry videos or photos sent from Android to iPhone. Group chat should actually work properly. Also, something as simple as read notifications will make this stupid problem much less important in the future. This is a long-awaited move, and smartphones as a whole would be well suited for it.

