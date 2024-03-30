Fintech company PayAngel praises Kenya's innovation success





Joseph Elvis Lamptey, Head of Growth Strategy at PayAngel, said: [Courtesy]

UK-based fintech company PayAngel has hailed Kenya's rise as Africa's technology hub.

At the Africa Under 40 Awards Summit held today, PayAngel said Kenya is a leader in the field of innovation and is home to M-pesa, hailed as one of Africa's most successful mobile money services. He said that this speaks to the fact that there is.

Joseph Elvis Lamptey, the company's head of growth and strategy, said the company will support innovation to strengthen financial inclusion while supporting Kenya's position as a vibrant hub within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He said that

He said this would position the country not only as a leader in innovation but also as a land of opportunity.

Lamptey spoke at a summit earlier in the day ahead of an awards ceremony attended by Africa's top innovators, businessmen, government officials and CEOs.

“Kenya, with its entrepreneurial and tech-savvy youth population, is poised to become a major player in the AfCFTA success story,” Lamptey said.

PayAngel is a UK-based fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and remittances, with an established presence in Africa, the US, Canada, Europe and Australia.

He said seamless and affordable cross-border payments are needed for Kenya and other African countries to realize the full potential of innovation and e-commerce.

“Kenya is a country full of opportunity and PayAngel is here to be a catalyst. We look forward to working with Kenyan entrepreneurs, businesses and individuals to unlock the full potential of AfCFTA. We are working hard,” Lamptey said.

Many other experts echoed his sentiments, saying fintech innovations have the potential to democratize access to finance and foster entrepreneurial enterprise.

“To fully realize this potential, we need to address the key barrier of seamless and affordable cross-border payments,” he said.

“This is where PayAngel steps in. We are a FinTech company dedicated to making money transfers and payments faster, cheaper and more secure.”

He said that by leveraging innovative technology, Africa can reduce transaction fees when sending money.

He noted that PayAngel offers competitive rates and even zero-fee transfers, ensuring more resources reach those who need them most.

She further said that technology can help empower women and youth.

“The AfCFTA Protocol recognizes the important role that women and young entrepreneurs play in Africa's economic growth. By simplifying cross-border payments, PayAngel will help these groups engage more in intra-African trade. “We will make sure that you are an active participant,” he said.

He further said that remittances are a “lifeline for many African families and communities” and therefore help build capacity through financial inclusion.

“By facilitating secure and affordable money transfers, PayAngel will enable these resources to be invested in education, healthcare, business ventures, and ultimately build stronger communities across the continent. Become.”

The company is licensed by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, among others, ensuring compliance with international financial regulations.

Lamptey expressed confidence that the entry of PayAngels will significantly increase discrete remittances, which currently stands at about 645 billion lice per year, according to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Founder and Event Director Richard Abbey Jr. said the 40 Under 40 Africa Awards identify, recognize and celebrate the continent's most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40. He stated that the system is aimed at

The nominees include 30 Kenyans recognized for their exceptional contributions to their fields.

So far, the awards ceremony has been held in Ghana and South Africa. The event will consist of a tour, summit, and awards.

