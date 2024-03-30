Controversial state mandate prompts Wyoming power company to join carbon capture partnership





Wyoming's largest power company is considering a new plan to potentially retrofit one of its coal-fired power plants with carbon capture technology, following initial estimates of astronomical costs that could further inflate monthly electricity bills. We will proceed with a plan.

Rocky Mountain Power, a division of Warren Buffett's PacifiCorp, announced Friday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with North Carolina-based Eight Rivers. Rocky officials said the company is developing an oxyfuel process that uses carbon dioxide to drive turbines and generate electricity. Mountain Power press release. The partnership includes support from South Korea's SK Group, a conglomerate of global technology innovation companies.

The first task will be deciding whether to upgrade the Wyoduck coal-fired power plant near Gillette or the Dave Johnston coal-fired power plant outside Glen Rock. Rocky Mountain Power has not disclosed a timeline for its decision. Once a site is selected, the company expects the partners to conduct a feasibility assessment and proceed to various stages of engineering and design studies, the company said.

After these studies are completed, Rocky Mountain Power and its partners will make a final decision on whether to proceed with construction.

Importantly, Rocky Mountain Power ratepayers will no longer have to incur the upfront cost of engineering design and feasibility analysis costs, which by some estimates could exceed $10 million.

Dave Johnston coal-fired power plant near Glen Rock. (Dustin Briseffer/WyoFile)

The project's upfront development capital costs will not be borne by Rocky Mountain Power's customers, but instead by 8 Rivers' development team, the company said.

Gov. Mark Gordon credited himself and his constituents with what he considers significant progress in implementing one of the most important climate and energy policies.

This decision to take this action comes as a result of the Wyoming Legislature and I working closely together on both policy and legislation that helps maintain coal as a reliable and affordable base fuel for energy. Gordon said in a prepared statement Friday.

The plan would force power companies to install carbon capture technology at coal-fired power plants in the state in hopes of extending the lives of power plants and increasing the jobs and revenue they provide to local communities. It's a major step forward for the state's controversial initiative.

The Wyoming Legislature has passed several bills in recent years that require coal-fired power plants to be retrofitted with carbon capture and to sell captured greenhouse gases for industrial uses such as enhanced oil recovery.

Lawmakers passed the Senate File 42 Low Carbon and Reliable Energy Standard Amendment in March, which not only pushed the compliance deadline from 2030 to 2033 but also increased the It has been revealed that it is covering the costs of both the feasibility analysis of the upgrade of coal-fired power plants. and construction and operating costs. These costs are not significant, especially now that electricity customers are already experiencing rate increases.

Black Hills Energy is currently charging Wyoming customers a $1.1 million low-carbon premium to cover the cost of state-mandated feasibility studies, but Rocky Mountain Power customers pays $2 million a year. And this is a burden on ratepayers only during the early stages of research. The next phase of Black Hill Energy's mandated study, for example, could cost more than $10 million, according to initial filings with the state.

Lacquered lumps of coal in the Powder River Basin. (Dustin Briseffer/WyoFile)

But the utility says those specific liabilities, at least for Rocky Mountain Power customers, will transition to Eight Rivers as the partnership moves forward.

It is unknown when.

Additionally, there is the cost of actually building and operating carbon capture facilities at existing coal-fired power plants, which is considered too expensive and technically difficult compared to non-fossil fuel alternatives. many commentators have said. Construction costs alone for the four coal-fired power plants currently subject to Wyoming's mandate range from $500 million to more than $1 billion each, according to preliminary estimates submitted by utilities to the state in 2023. .

A coal train passes under the conveyor belt of the Dry Fork Station power plant. (Andrew Graham/WyoFile)

Both Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy plan to submit updated engineering and installation cost estimates to the state next week. Regardless of the estimated price, utility ratepayers are still responsible for financing what may end up being built.

Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson David Eskelsen told WyoFile on Friday that much work remains before he can speak with confidence about whether the project will be built. This is certainly an interesting proposal, but it must meet regulatory criteria of being in the public interest before proceeding to the construction stage. That is the problem that the MOU was created to address.

However, the utility said the application of 8 Rivers' carbon capture technology at its Wyoming coal-fired power plants is economical and competitive.

Rocky Mountain Power is responding to Wyoming's request to implement carbon capture at its coal power plants, James Owen, Rocky Mountain Power's vice president of environment, fuels and mining, said in a prepared statement. He said he has been working diligently on the process. The partnerships and collaborations announced today are a major step forward in determining whether carbon capture technology can benefit Wyoming customers at a reasonable cost.

This article was originally published by WyoFile and is republished here with permission. WyoFile is an independent, nonprofit news organization focused on the people, places and policies of Wyoming.

