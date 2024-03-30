Fisker loses customers' money, Robinhood issues credit cards, Google creates travel plans





Welcome everyone to Week in Review (WiR). TechCrunch's newsletter brings you all the highlights of the past few days in tech.

This week, TC's auto reporter Sean O'Kane reports that EV startup Fisker temporarily lost track of millions of dollars in customer payments as it ramped up deliveries, leading to an internal audit that began in December and took months to complete. The details of how they were connected were revealed.

Elsewhere, Lorenzo reported how Facebook was spying on users' Snapchat traffic in a secret project known within Meta as “Project Ghostbusters.” The goal, according to court documents, was to intercept and decrypt network traffic between people using the Snapchat app and its servers.

And late last week, Manish wrote about Stability AI's founder and CEO Emad Mostaq's resignation. Mostakes' exit from Stability AI, a startup known for its popular image generation tool Stable Diffusion, comes amid an ongoing struggle (pun intended) for stability at the company. The company was reportedly spending about $8 million a month as of October 2023 and had little revenue. Please show me that.

Many other things happened. In this edition of His WiR, we'll summarize everything, but before we do, we'd like to remind you to sign up to receive her WiR newsletter in your inbox every Saturday.

news

Fisker Suspension: Fisker's bad week continued with a suspension of trading in the company's stock. The New York Stock Exchange moved to remove Fisker from the exchange, citing “abnormally low” stock prices.

AI-powered editing: In an upgrade to its search generation experience, Google has added the ability for users to ask Google Search to plan their travel itinerary. Using AI, Search pulls ideas and reviews, photos, and other details from websites across the web.

Robinhood's new card: Nine months after acquiring credit card startup X1 for $95 million, Robinhood on Wednesday announced the launch of a new gold card that leverages X1's technology and will be the envy of Apple Card users. With a list of features.

At AT&T, it's a mother's word. This week, the personal information of about 73 million of his AT&T customers was leaked online. But AT&T won't reveal how, even though the responsible hack occurred more than three years ago.

funding

CoPilot is on the rise: Budgeting app CoPilot has raised $6 million in a Series A round led by Nico Wittenborns Adjucent. The app partially benefits from the discontinuation of Intuit's financial management product, Mint.

Liquid Assets: In an article that takes a broader look at the VC-backed beverage industry, Rebecca and Christine discuss how canned water startup Liquid Death recently raised $67 million in funding and the company's funding. It notes that the total amount was more than $267 million. Let's talk about liquidity.

HVAC venture: Former Nextdoor executive Dan Laufer has raised $25 million from Canvas Ventures and others for PipeDreams. PipeDreams is a startup that acquired a mom and dad's HVAC and plumbing company and scaled it using software to help with scheduling and marketing.

analysis

Is Nvidia the next AWS?: Ron writes about the many similarities between the growth trajectories of Nvidia and AWS.

podcast

This week on “Equity,” our staff digs into Robinhood's new credit card, Fisker's recent woes and Databricks' new AI model, which cost $10 million to launch. They also spotlighted two companies building start-ups focused on children, and finally reviewed a new $100 million fund seeking to support innovative climate technologies.

Meanwhile, at Found, Alison Wolff, co-founder and CEO of Vibrant Planet, a cloud-based planning and monitoring tool for adaptive land management, talks about the wildfires occurring today. We discussed why and how it is spreading hotter and faster than we can contain it. Proper land management can help promote lower, slower-burning fires.

And for Chain Reaction, Jacqueline interviewed Scott Dykstra, CTO and co-founder of Space and Time. Space and Time is a verifiable computing layer of Web3 that extends zero-knowledge proofs (cryptographic actions used to prove something about a piece of data without revealing the original data itself) We aim to become.

bonus round

Spotify tests online learning: In its ongoing effort to get its more than 600 million users to spend more time and money on its platform, Spotify is launching a new line of content: eLearning. Starting with its UK launch, the (traditionally audio) streaming platform is experimenting with offering freemium video course online education services.

