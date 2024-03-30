ABB Robotics partners with innovative technology startup to deliver sustainable and affordable housing – Robotics & Automation News





ABB Robotics is collaborating with UK-based technology startup Automated Architecture (AUAR) to advance the use of robotic microfactories to build affordable, sustainable, and low-energy wooden homes.

AUAR's innovative approach to integrating robotic automation into the building process tackles skills shortages, increases sustainability, and improves health and safety by deploying robots into a global network of local microfactories To do.

These microfactories construct energy-efficient and affordable buildings from plank. AUAR today reported that it has closed a 2.6 million seed round led by deep tech and AI fund Miles Ahead, along with ABB Robotics & Automation Ventures and several other investors.

Craig McDonnell, Business Line Industries Managing Director, ABB Robotics, said: The increased capabilities of robots enabled by vision and AI, combined with their inherent speed, flexibility, and consistency, make them an ideal solution to meet the growing need for high quality at an affordable price. , sustainable housing.

Our recent market research shows that 95 percent of construction companies say sustainability is important or very important to their business, and 38 percent see robots as a means to reduce waste. Cooperation with AUAR opens new possibilities for home builders to deliver affordable and sustainable housing at scale. .

ABB is already deeply involved in helping construction companies automate processes. ABB robots are widely used in various modular assembly and 3D printing architectural projects around the world, as well as in academic projects investigating new ways to integrate robotic automation into construction.

The partnership with AUAR follows the announcement that ABB will collaborate with German management consulting firm Porsche Consulting to develop innovative new methods in modular home manufacturing.

AUAR is the brainchild of Mollie Claypool (CEO) and Gilles Retsin (CTO/Chief Architect), two architects who have worked in the fields of robotics, automation, construction, and architecture for over 10 years. During that time, they have relied heavily on the support of ABB Robotics to realize their vision.

Thanks to this relationship, ABB Robotics has already won the award for Best Use of Robotics or Automation in Construction at the 2023 Robotics & Automation Awards.

AUAR's automated microfactory approach provides solutions to many of the challenges construction companies face, including supply chain issues, project delivery, and quality and skills shortages.

Traditional buildings are made up of thousands of different components shipped from all over the world, making it nearly impossible to automate construction. In contrast, AUAR's goal is to use one type of material and his one type of machinery, greatly simplifying his supply chain.

Standard wood sheets are used in the manufacturing process. Robots cut sheets into components, assemble them into units, and transport them to site, allowing fully customized homes to be built in a matter of weeks.

Although much of the assembly work is automated, AUAR's approach supports local jobs by promoting the use of microfactories close to construction sites, where local contractors and suppliers can coordinate deliveries.

The microfactory approach allows for flexibility in responding to the demands of each market. Each facility can be expanded to reflect local needs and modular robotic cells can be added to increase production.

Mr McDonnell said: Focused on his twin needs of building more affordable housing and minimizing environmental impact throughout a building's lifespan, automated modular construction is This is a great opportunity to rethink the way we build.

Our collaboration with AUAR and Porsche Consulting marks an exciting step in our efforts to accelerate the use of robotic automation in the construction industry to address challenges and enable the sustainable buildings of the future.

