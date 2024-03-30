



New Delhi: Students at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) are fully geared up for Tryst, North India's biggest technology festival, with the excitement of kids in a candy store. From his ISRO exhibition showcasing the latest advances in space technology to his auto expo showcasing cutting-edge vehicles and futuristic concepts, the event attracted 60,000 attendees compared to his 10,000 attendees last year. A significant increase in the number of visitors is expected. The highlight was Robo Wars. The competition finale was held on Saturday, where teams of student engineers and robotics enthusiasts competed with robots designed to tackle challenges inspired by the space environment. Several interesting student projects emerged from the competition, including space rover battles, asteroid mining challenges, and lunar base defense, demonstrating the convergence of technology and innovation in the pursuit of space exploration. Since the last three decades, the fest has been organized by the Co-Curriculum Academic Interaction Council (CAIC) comprising students of IIT-D. His three-day fest, which started on March 29, featured a speaker session by Amit Jain, founder of CarDekho. Mr. Shark from Shark Tank India, his UPSC interviewer Mr. Vijender Chauhan and his IPS Mr. Amit Lodha. Among the events lined up, the CEO and his UPSC panel discussion stands out as the highlight of the fest. The CEO Panel on Fitness in the Digital Age brings together pioneers in the field including Akash Sharma, Mohammad Patel, Deepak Sahni, Akshay Verma and Pranav Bajaj.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/delhi/students-tryst-with-tech-innovation-at-three-day-iit-fest/articleshow/108907481.cms

