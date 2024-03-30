Google is retiring the Podcasts app next week, but here's what you can do before it shuts down





Google is shutting down its Podcasts app and service and is encouraging users to migrate their subscriptions to YouTube Music by April 2, 2024. After this date, users based in the US will no longer be able to stream podcasts from Google Podcasts. The Google Podcasts app has been installed more than 500 million times on Android devices around the world, providing a simple interface to discover, follow, and listen to podcasts. Regarding Google's plans to centralize its audio services on YouTube, the company announced in September 2023 that it will begin discontinuing its podcast app in early 2024. Google is currently sending an in-app notification to US users advising them of the April 2 deadline and recommending that they export their subscriptions to YouTube Music. The company says moving podcasts to YouTube is in line with user behavior and preferences, as data shows higher engagement on YouTube for podcast listeners compared to podcast apps. . Although YouTube Music provides basic podcast listening functionality, some Google Podcasts users find it lacking in features. Comparison with dedicated app. YouTube Music lacks podcast-specific search and sorting filters, as well as dedicated discovery and management features found in Google Podcasts, so it may seem too big for users who prefer a streamlined podcast listening experience. . Google Podcasts is available to those who prefer an alternative. Use the platform to download his RSS feed of registered shows and upload it to another service that supports the OPML file format. This option provides flexibility for users who want to continue using a dedicated podcast app. Although the April 2 deadline only applies to users in the United States, Google plans to shut down its podcast app and service worldwide sometime in 2024. As the company moves forward with this transition, users and businesses around the world will need to adapt to the new podcasting environment within the Google ecosystem. The move to consolidate its podcasting efforts under YouTube could help Google become a bigger player in the space, especially as interest in video podcasts continues to grow. The move is similar to the company's strategy in 2020, when it migrated music listeners from Google Play Music to YouTube Music ahead of the shutdown.

