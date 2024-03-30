



When Massachusetts Lowell President Julie Chen announced an ambitious plan to create a dynamic economic development district that would bring high-tech jobs and luxury housing to the Gateway City, the longtime town-to-gown relationship continued. Even people who weren't excited about it probably wanted it. You can see if there is any substance behind the bubbles.

We believe the Lowell Innovation Network Corridor, Lowell Corporation, LINC will transform economic development in Lowell, Chen announced during the March 21 Zoom meeting.

Is it lofty rhetoric or a well-researched initiative with clear and achievable goals?

Chen said the geographic boundaries of the $800 million development, formerly known as the East Campus Project, will include other areas of downtown, from Middlesex Community College to the unrealized Hamilton Canal Innovation District. He said it became.

To achieve this vision, the university plans to embark on a three-phase construction plan that combines industry, infrastructure and housing, the president says.

The two residential complexes, a mix of industrial and professional housing, will be located directly behind Wanarangsit Mills on Suffolk Street and adjacent to the university's east campus. A similar building will be constructed next to the nearby Tsongas Center. Both projects would add approximately 500 new units to the city's housing stock.

The third phase of student housing will be built across the street from Le Lasure Park and will have 461 beds.

Construction for Phases 1 and 2 is scheduled to begin next year and will take two years to complete.

A project of this scale would require a significant financial commitment, and skeptics likely wondered whether the revenue-strapped state government could provide the resources necessary to realize this vision.

Fortunately, the beauty of this plan, and the main reason why taxpayers should jump on the project bandwagon, is that it relies on private investment rather than public funding.

Wexford Science & Technology will lead the project with its expertise and $600 million in capital injection. These companies are known for their mixed-use, amenity-rich, innovation-focused communities that blend industry and academic community models.

This Lowell Innovation Network Corridor is forward-thinking yet always acutely aware of the current moment, demonstrating the reach of this project and already attracting companies interested in literal ground floor opportunities. It means that.

To meet that demand, LINC launched what Chen describes as Phase 0.

So we created this Phase 0 to actually use the space in Wanarangsit Mills as a temporary space for some of these companies to further connect with the university and the city.

And just one week after the project was released to the public, the first customer came forward.

On Thursday, Premier Chen, flanked by local, state and federal leaders, introduced Draper Labs, the company that helped put Apollo 11 on the moon, as the anchor tenant of the Lowell Innovation Network Corridor.

Draper Labs plans to temporarily relocate its microelectronics division of approximately 50 people to university-owned space at Wanarangsit Mills.

Thursday's announcement marked the realization of a plan that has been more than 12 years in the making, according to Massachusetts Chancellor Marty Meehan, a Lowell native.

Some of the plots involved in this were acquired by us in 2010 and 2011, the former UML chief minister said. This was a long-held vision.

This vision moved from the planning stage to implementation with the support of Governor Maura Healey and U.S. Representative Lori Trahan, who attended the morning event.

Healey said his administration will use LINC as a leading example of federal innovation.

The state recently won a $19.7 million grant to establish the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition Hub, a regional center to advance the nation's microelectronics needs.

Microelectronics is an example of a growing field that is key to our future and that's what will happen here, Healy said. I'm really excited about this. Mr. Lowell deserves that this is good for the country.

Mr. Trahan was instrumental in bringing the federal government to the negotiating table through the CHIPS Act and other funding.

The $280 billion CHIPS Act (short for Creating Incentives for Semiconductor Manufacturing) was passed in July 2022 to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States.

Trahan said he secured investments that position Mill City for a multi-billion economic and job boom, something like this hasn't happened here since the Industrial Revolution.

Draper President and CEO Jerry Wollets said the company needs talent, especially now, as it doubles its workforce to 2,400 people over the next few years.

With so many prestigious universities in this state, why Lowell College?

As longtime neighbors, we may take UML for granted.

But this behemoth was built on the University of Massachusetts Lowells, which has established itself as one of the top 4 to 5 percent Research 1 universities in the nation. It was also ranked #1 public university in this niche by the Wall Street Journal.

The Industrial Revolution of the Americas began in this planned community nearly two centuries ago.

And now, that legacy of invention continues with the expansion of technological innovations destined to revitalize this old factory city.

