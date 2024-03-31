Apple's WWDC 2024 countdown begins: iOS 18, AI, and more





Apple has announced that this year's Worldwide Developers Conference will begin on June 10th. We're hoping to see an early rollout of iOS 18, updates to other device software like MacOS, iPadOS, and even VisionOS, as well as potential news about generative AI from Apple. device.

Apple has been tight-lipped about new AI features coming to its mobile and computer lineup, but its annual developer show sees hints of something coming, perhaps later this year. It's a place where you can. Competitors from Samsung to Intel are pushing AI capabilities in their hardware and software this year, putting pressure on Apple to set a new direction with generative AI in its devices.

Read more: Best iPhones to buy in 2024

According to multiple reports, Apple is in talks with Google to bring its Gemini AI model to the iPhone. This could help the device catch up with the AI ​​generated by other mobile devices. Whether Apple plans to use other generative AI solutions (or its own), this rumor shows that the company is paying more attention to AI than we've seen before. .

Apple hasn't yet mentioned AI in its WWDC press release, but said the event will focus on upgrades to VisionOS, the software that powers Apple Vision Pro. Apple first unveiled the mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023 last year and released it earlier this year. This headset pushed the boundaries of his AR and VR, but the device's hefty price tag of $3,500 made some consumers wait to see how the device develops. . Therefore, if new features of the device are revealed at WWDC 2024, it could become even more popular.

Apple will once again be hosting WWDC 2024 in person at Apple Park, and those who didn't get an invite or weren't able to attend will still be able to watch online. The event, as per tradition, will begin with a keynote address from Apple CEO Tim Cook on his June 10th date, followed by a multi-day program aimed at developers building software across Apple's ecosystem. The sessions will continue and end on June 14th.

Take a look at this: What Google Gemini AI on iPhone looks like

08:16

The WWDC 2024 announcement comes on the heels of a major antitrust lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice against Apple, accusing the tech giant of anti-fair competition practices. The agency, along with 16 state attorneys general, has investigated how Apple has used iPhones to control the app ecosystem and downgrade connections to non-Apple phones (by sending text messages to Android devices). (e.g. a “green bubble” experience).

“We argue that Apple strengthened its monopoly power not by making its products better, but by making other products worse,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference last week.

Apple denies the lawsuit's accusations, saying in a statement that they threaten its identity and the principles that distinguish its products from other companies. If successful, the lawsuit would “set a dangerous precedent and give governments greater influence over how people design technology.”

Read more: US lawsuit against Apple raises questions about the future of iPhone and Android

17 Hidden Features of iOS 17 You Must Know See All Photos

Editor's note: CNET uses an AI engine to create some stories. See this post for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/apples-wwdc-2024-countdown-begins-ios-18-ai-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos