Master Google Messages: Customize the color of your speech bubbles!





You don't always have to use the same dull colors in Google Messages. You can add new colors whenever you want to change things up a bit. These adjustments can be made directly from your device settings, so there's no need to download a separate app.

In addition to changing colors, Google Messages has other great features like setting message reminders and using Photomoji. But for now, let's focus on the color options. Read on to learn more about them and how easy it is to switch between them.

Steps to change the bubble color in Google Messages chats

Please note that the steps listed below were performed on a Samsung Galaxy device running Android 14. The steps may vary slightly depending on the device you are using and the version of Android installed on your device.

First, open the Settings app on your device. Then tap “Wallpaper & Style”. Then select the “Color Palette” option. Toggle on the Color Palette option. Image credit: Android Central

Please choose your favorite color from “Wallpaper color” or “Basic color”.

Please note that the “Wallpaper Color” option only allows you to select colors that are present in your wallpaper. Alternatively, the “Basic Color'' option offers a single color selection or a two-color combination.

Once you have selected the color you want, tap the Apply button at the bottom of the screen. The selected color will be applied and you will be returned to the “Wallpaper and Style” section.

The steps to change the color may vary slightly depending on your phone model.

For Motorola mobile phones:

1.[設定]Go to. 2. Tap the wallpaper. 3. Select “Change wallpaper” and choose a new wallpaper in your favorite color.

Some Motorola phone models also have this option in the Personalization section of the settings menu, which allows you to adjust the color palette independently of your wallpaper.

For OnePlus smartphones and Pixel devices:

Simply tap on “Wallpaper & Style” to access color options. Repeat these steps when you are ready to change the color again.

Galaxy device:

While using a Galaxy smartphone, whether it's a top-of-the-line Samsung model or not, you can take advantage of accessibility features to change the color of your Google Message speech bubbles. It won't make a dramatic difference, but it will give you additional options. Here's how you can try it:

1. Go to Settings.

2. Open Accessibility.

3.[視覚強化](or on Pixel and other Android smartphones)[カラーとモーション]) Tap.

4. Select Color Correction and turn on the options at the top.

Image credit: Using color inversion from Android Central

Select a color option at the bottom and preview your selection including all vegetables in the image above.

This week's Gizuchina news

Another option is to choose color inversion instead of color correction in the previous step. You can access both options using the same steps.

1. Go to Settings.

2. Open Accessibility.

3. Select “Visual Enhancement” and swipe down a little to access the color inversion options.

You can enable the color inversion option directly from the vision extension. However, once you select this, you will have the option to create a shortcut for this feature.

Using dark mode

Dark mode also changes the appearance of bubbles in Google Messages. To try it out, follow these steps to enable it.

Image credit: Android Central

1. Open Settings.

2. Go to Display.

3. Tap on the “Dark” option at the top.

Changing bubble color for individual RCS chats

Google Messages is currently rolling out the ability to change the color of text bubbles in individual chats, but it's in beta so availability is limited. However, if you are using the beta version, the RCS (Rich Communication Services) chat process is simple and quick.

1. Open the chat where you want to assign a new color.

2. Tap the three dots in the top right corner.

3. Select the Change Color option.

4. Select a color and tap “Confirm” at the bottom right.

Image credit: Android Central

A notification will appear at the bottom when you change the color. Each RCS chat can have a different color, and you can always go back and choose a different color. The color change should also apply to the receiver, but it's still in beta so don't worry if it doesn't necessarily.

How to join the beta program

If you'd like to try out the beta, which gives you access to the ability to change the color of chat bubbles, you can join by searching for the Google Messages beta program online or by visiting Google's page. However, please note that beta versions may be buggy and less stable than official releases.

To become a beta tester for the Messages app, follow these steps:

1. Go to the Messages app page in the Google Play Store. 2. Find and select the “Become a tester” option. 3. Follow the instructions provided.

Beta testing gives you access to features that are not yet generally available. These features may become available to everyone in the future. Don't publish or share features that are in testing until they are officially published.

conclusion

In late 2023, Google announced seven new features that will change the way you use Google Messages. One of these changes is custom bubbles. This will allow you to change the conversation color directly from the chat. But that's not all. You can also pin up to 5 messages.

There are plenty of other Google Messages tips and tricks to try. It's great to give users more conversation options. Only time will tell what other great features you'll enjoy.

