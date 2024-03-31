Google says running AI locally on smartphones requires large amounts of RAM





In a nutshell: Google's Gemini AI model made its way to some mobile devices via an Android app earlier this year, but we were surprised to see that one of the company's latest flagship smartphones didn't make the list. Some people did. During Mobile World Congress, it was revealed that Gemini Nano will not run on Google's Pixel 8 due to unspecified hardware limitations. Now you have a good idea of ​​what's been holding back on-device AI compatibility on smartphones.

In a recent episode of the Made by Google podcast, Seang Chau, vice president of devices and services software, says that a Pixel 8 Pro with 12 GB of RAM can be loaded with Gemini Nano to see what's possible. said that it is the perfect platform for. However, the entry-level Pixel 8 ships with 4GB less memory, and Google apparently didn't want to “degrade the experience” by forcing the AI ​​model to run on just 8GB.

Since then, Google seems to have had quite a change of heart. Pixel Phone Help In a recent announcement on his site, the tech giant said he will be rolling out his Gemini Nano to his Pixel 8 users as a developer option in his next software drop. This is good news for developers who know how to enable it, but it's a pretty much empty burger for the average Pixel 8 user, at least for now.

Returning to Chau's podcast appearance, Googlers explained that the company wants some of its AI-enabled features, such as Smart Reply, to be “RAM-resident.” This means that they occupy a portion of memory “permanently”, making it available for immediate use.

It's worth noting that Google told Ars Technica that neither the Pixel 8 nor the Pixel 8 Pro keep Gemini in memory at this time, and that the developer flag must be turned on to do so. .

Armed with this new information, some of you may be wondering whether you need to run Gemini Nano on your phone. Unlimited installations may result in a “permanent” loss of some system memory and slow down the performance of other apps and services on your smartphone. Is the trade-off worth it?

