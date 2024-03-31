Tectonic shifts in technology: How Google remains a buy in the era of cloud emperors





Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Already in 2024, we are seeing major personnel changes among the companies I call the “cloud czars.”

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) overtook Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), while MetaNetworks (NASDAQ:META) led the pack and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) rose significantly. Apple is a special case because most of its business is done outside of the cloud.

One cloud laggard is Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), also known as Google. Compared to the average S&P stock, performance is not that good. It is the weakest of the emperors.

But it's still worth buying just because it's the one.

I'm glad to be king

There's a reason I distinguish between the cloud emperors and the two outliers of the “Magnificent 7”: Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

It's the cloud itself that powers the biggest technology companies. All five emperors decided a decade ago to invest their cash flow into hyperscale, networked data centers.

Google came first. Our focus on search forced us to look for solutions to problems of scale. We found them in parallel processing, virtualization, low-cost hardware, and open source. These were the pillars of everything that followed. They are at the center of power in his 21st century economy.

When you commit your cash flow to the cloud, it becomes the conduit through which everything else flows. Google delivers precisely targeted ads, which is a decidedly cheaper way to get your message across. This is true whether you're speaking via text or video. It brings in a quarter of a trillion dollars in revenue each year at nominal cost.

Cloud: next generation

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) launched the second generation of the cloud era when OpenAI was announced on November 30, 2022.

Google wasn't ready for that. That Gemini, formerly Bard, is still far behind ChatGPT's capabilities.

But it doesn't matter. Google is spending $50 billion in capital spending this year. This is still only half of its free cash flow in 2023. Currently, the fastest growing part of Google is Google Cloud. Last quarter's revenue increased 25% year over year. It's also profitable.

Those who want to purchase GenAI services or build their own services must pay Cloud Czar for the privilege. Google currently has 25 data centers around the world that are being upgraded with the latest Nvidia chips and software.

It would be nice if Gemini were more competitive with Microsoft's Co-Pilot. It's not necessary. Google's infrastructure will continue to be in high demand. Google Cloud's growth will accelerate.

cheap stocks

Uncertainty surrounding Gemini has made Google's stock price cheap for a cloud czar.

The company's price-to-earnings ratio of 26 times pales in comparison to Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and even Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL), which finally gained cloud faith a few years ago.

There's a reason for this. I'm not a fan of Ruth Porat, who was recently promoted from chief financial officer to chief investment officer. She cares too much about what Wall Street thinks and not enough about what engineers think.

I also think CEO Sundar Pichai is a weak leader. He is a bureaucrat who lacks technological vision. Google has been blindsided by ChatGPT, and its response so far has been weak.

But these are problems that can be solved by moving some deck chairs. GenAI is still in its early stages, and even if Google doesn't have the answers, it may acquire other companies. On the other hand, in relative terms, it's about as cheap as chips.

Buy low and sell high. It's easy for investors to buy and hold this decade as long as Google remains the lowly tier of cloud czars.

At the time of this writing, Dana Blankenhorn held long-term positions at NVDA, MSFT, AMZN AAPL, and GOOGL. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and are subject to InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Dana Blankenhorn has been a financial and technology journalist since 1978. He is the author of Technology's Big Bang: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with Moore's Law, available on the Amazon Kindle Store. Email him at [email protected], tweet him @danablankenhorn, or subscribe to his free Substack newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://investorplace.com/2024/03/techs-tectonic-shifts-how-google-remains-a-buy-in-the-cloud-czar-era/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos