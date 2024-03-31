



OPINION: Just days after Google confirmed that this year's Google I/O would be held on May 14th, a massive leak of the Pixel 8a scheduled to be unveiled at the showcase hit.

If the rumors are true, the Pixel 8a sounds like a capable beast. So I'm a little worried about the regular Pixel 8.

While there have always been similarities between the A-series and the flagship Pixel, there have also always been key differences that point to the budget nature of the Pixel A-series.

For the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a, the differences came in the form of refresh rates, display size, and camera capabilities. The Pixel 7s' 6.3-inch panel has a 120Hz refresh rate and dual cameras, beating out the Pixel 7a's 90Hz, 6.1-inch screen and dual cameras. However, if the rumors are true, most of these differences could become a thing of the past with the release of the Pixel 8a.

Image credit (trusted review)

Let's take refresh rate as an example. The Pixel 7a could only jump to 90Hz, but the Pixel 8a allowed it to jump again, this time to 120Hz, the same as the Pixel 8. It's not just the refresh rate. Other key Pixel 8 screen technologies, such as 1400nits of peak HDR brightness, may be available on the Pixel 8a.

The Pixel 7a's thick bezels may all but disappear on the Pixel 8a, with the same report claiming that the Pixel 8as' screen corner radius roughly matches that of the regular Pixel 8 series.

In fact, rumors suggest that the panels will be sourced from BOE and Samsung, the same manufacturers that handle the Pixel 8s' screen technology. This lends credence to the idea that the two panels are nearly identical. The only other significant difference is size, and his 0.1 inch difference between the two is pretty small.

The flagship Pixel 8 also introduced support for DisplayPort output. This is another feature said to be coming to the Pixel 8a as well. He doesn't offer a PC-like DeX setup like Samsung's flagships at the moment, but it may come in the future. Only two months left until Android 15 launches

Image credit (trusted review)

And of course, the Pixel 8a continues the long-term trend of using current flagship-level chips, this time in the form of the Google Tensor G3. It's the same as the Pixel 8 in most ways anyway. The Pixel 8as G3 uses fundamentally cheaper parts, so there are small differences in the manufacturing process, but like previous A-series smartphones, the actual differences are probably negligible.

This is all a roundabout way of saying it, but the Pixel 8a is closer to the Pixel 8 than other A-series releases before it, and at an expected price of around $449/499, it's much more expensive than the $699/699 flagship model. It will be cheaper. .

There are still differences between the two phones, with the Pixel 8a using a smaller 64MP main sensor instead of the Pixel 8's larger 50MP sensor, and it's a similar story in the ultrawide department. The Pixel 8 also has slightly better dust and water resistance, but I'm not sure these differences matter that much to consumers looking for a bargain.

In most key metrics, the Pixel 8a looks comparable to the Pixel 8s at a cheaper price point. While this is great for consumers around the world, it doesn't necessarily bode well for flagship product sales.

