Google blocked 5.5 billion violating ads in 2023





Search engine giant Google announced that it used artificial intelligence to block or remove a total of 5.5 billion ads from its platform in 2023.

According to Google's 2023 Ad Safety Report, AI has played a key role and improved enforcement across all fronts.

In 2023, more than 5.5 billion ads were blocked or removed, a slight increase from the previous year, and 12.7 million advertiser accounts were blocked or removed, almost double the number from the previous year.

Similarly, we are committed to protecting advertisers and people by removing our ads from publisher pages and sites that violate our policies, such as sexually explicit content or dangerous products. says the company.

Google also said it has blocked or restricted ad serving on more than 2.1 billion publisher pages, a slight increase from 2022.

To put AI’s impact on this effort into perspective, over 90% of publishers’ page-level adoption last year began with the use of machine learning models, including the latest LLMs.

Of course, advertisers and publishers can challenge enforcement actions if they believe we made the wrong decision. Our team will review it and if we find any errors, we will use them to improve the system, he added.

The introduction of new technologies, such as generative AI to monitor fraud trends and global conflicts, is helping Google fight fraud.

However, the tech giant noted that the digital advertising space needs to be equally agile and able to respond to threats.

The report also revealed that 206.5 million fraudulent ads were blocked.

According to the report, bad actors are constantly evolving their tactics to manipulate digital advertising to deceive people and legitimate businesses.

To combat ever-changing threats, the company quickly updated its policies, deployed a rapid-response enforcement team, and enhanced its detection technology.

Overall, Google's Vice President and Director of Advertising Privacy and Safety, Duncan Lennox, has blocked or removed 206.5 million ads for violating our misrepresentation policies, including many deceptive tactics, and has banned financial services. We declared that we had blocked or removed 273.4 million ads for violating our policies.

We also blocked or removed more than 1 billion ads that violated our policies against ad network abuse, including promoting malware.

Lennox said the fight against fraudulent advertising is an ongoing effort, and Google sees more sophisticated and larger-scale threat actors at work using new tactics such as deepfakes to deceive people. I am.

Mr. Lennox continues to dedicate extensive resources and invest heavily in detection technology to promote information sharing and protect consumers around the world, including through initiatives such as the Global Anti-Scam Alliance and Stop Scams UK. He added that he will continue to partner with the organization.

