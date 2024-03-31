Feeling lucky?You could win a free His Pixel 8 through this Google Play Points giveaway





What you need to know Google Play Points has a weekly program where users have a chance to win “Weekly Prizes”. This week we have a “Super Weekly Prize” and it's on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro flagships. There are 100 pieces. The Pixel 8 and 100 other his Pixel 8 Pro smartphones are available, and both models feature a mint color.

Want a new smartphone? If you're a Google Play Points member, you might be in luck. This week, Google is adding “Super Weekly Awards.” This is a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. Google is essentially giving away smartphones to Play Points users in a lottery, with a total of 200 smartphones available. The promotion runs from March 29th to April 4th, but you'll need to act fast because no one knows how long it will be until you win all his Pixel 8 devices.

As first spotted by 9to5Google, the Super Weekly Prize is available to Google Play Points members in the Gold, Platinum, and Diamond tiers. 200 cell phones may sound like a lot, but it's the rarest of the prizes. There are 100 Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones available, and over 34,00 Platinum prizes available.

Over 10,000 users can earn 1,000 Google Play Points, and an additional 23,800 users can earn 500 Google Play Points (Android Central's Derrek Lee won this award). Of course, there are also his 200 Pixel 8 series smartphones, all mint-colored and recently introduced as a mid-cycle refresh. However, it is also possible that you will receive a regular weekly award rather than the listed platinum award.

Luckily, you don't have to risk your Play Points to earn a Platinum award. You only need to earn one of the top three tiers.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Below are some of the fine print related to the benefits that Google displays on the Google Play Points page.

Play to win one prize each week until Friday at 12am local time. Prizes vary by level and are available at Gold, Platinum, and Diamond levels. Additional eligibility requirements may apply. Prizes are subject to availability and may be limited. New prizes will be available on Friday at 12am local time.

Playing for the grand prize is easy and simple. You'll need to get a shot at the Super Weekly Prize on the Google Play Points page. Then a medallion will appear on the screen and tap on it to reveal your prize. You will know immediately which prizes you have won, so there is no need to worry about your expectations.

Google says prizes are limited and subject to availability, but you can see how many of each prize are left before you play.

