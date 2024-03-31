Google says Pixel 8's initial Gemini AI snub was down to RAM





Earlier this week, Google partially reversed course on its decision to make on-device Gemini AI exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro. Despite initially citing “hardware limitations” as the reason for the missing base Pixel 8, Google has now confirmed that a lighter version of the software, the Gemini Nano, will be coming to both devices after all. Announced.

That seemed a little strange considering both versions of the Pixel 8 have very similar specs. What exactly were the hardware limitations that made it difficult to use the Gemini Nano with cheaper versions of smartphones?

We've got the answer, courtesy of Seang Chau, Google's vice president of devices and software services. It all depends on your RAM.

“The Pixel 8 Pro with 12GB of RAM was the perfect place for us. [Gemini Nano] “If you take the Pixel 8 as an example, the Pixel 8 had 4GB less memory, and it wasn't as easy to make calls,” Chau explained on the Made by Google podcast. He just says, “Okay, I'll enable it on Pixel 8 as well.” ”

It doesn't seem like a cheap implementation, and as a result, Google will have to jump some hurdles to get users to try it out.

“The plan is to make Gemini Nano available on Pixel 8 in developer options so that developers can use this feature knowing exactly how it affects the user experience.” explained Mr Chow. “And of course, users who understand the potential impact on user experience can also use this feature.”

In other words, the extra 4GB RAM that the Pixel 8 Pro comes with seems to make a big difference in ensuring that the phone's regular non-AI functions run smoothly. This means that if generative AI models like Gemini Nano aren't just a passing fad, your smartphone may suddenly need a big boost in RAM.

Today, Android devices typically come with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. There are outliers in both directions. The majority are in the 8-12 GB zone, although some budget devices only have 3 GB and top-end devices boast an excessive 24 GB.

No problem at this point. Android Authority has done extensive testing on this, testing phones with different amounts of RAM for different tasks. The conclusion is simple and clear. “8 GB to 12 GB of RAM is ideal, but 16 GB seems to be just bragging rights.”

But if consumer-facing generative AI is more than a flash in the pan, we may soon see these numbers shift upward.

