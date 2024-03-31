Clean Energy and $30 Million Fuel Nuvera





BILLERICA Tucked away off Concord Road in Building 1 is the U.S. headquarters of Nuvera Fuel Cells. It is an imposing building that looks like a warehouse from the outside. But inside there is a large, high-tech manufacturing facility to produce clean hydrogen fuel cell technology.

On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan announced a $30 million federal investment in the company, attended by Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, and the administration's economic and energy leaders. She said clean energy technology is impressive and groundbreaking.

Trahan said Massachusetts companies are leading the way in developing and deploying clean energy technologies that will be used to power our nation's future. Investing in the development and manufacturing of hydrogen fuel cell engines that power the trucks, buses, and other heavy vehicles on which our economy depends.

The U.S. Department of Energy describes fuel cells as chemical energy from hydrogen or other fuels to produce electricity cleanly and efficiently.

If hydrogen is the fuel, the only things produced are electricity, water, and heat. Fuel cells can power systems as large as commercial power plants and as small as laptop computers.

According to Trahan, fuel cell engines emit only water even though they consume hydrogen. The benefits of this investment will be significant for Nuvera, our region and our planet.

State and federal delegations, along with CEO Lucien Robrock and COO Neil Gillen, toured the facility and used robotics to assemble components for fuel cell manufacturing. A demonstration was also held.

Gillen said the on-site clean room used to assemble the fuel cell stack, the heart of the fuel cell power generation system, was kept at 78 percent humidity. The reason is that some of the materials actually deform when the humidity drops. Increase humidity to maintain a wrinkle-free platform.

Forklifts using the company's technology can be seen on the premises, and Gillen said they are deployed around the world.

As an example, Town Manager John Curran said the Home Depot distribution center that opened two years ago on the other side of Billerica is filled with forklifts equipped with Nuvelas fuel cells.

Nuvera broke ground in 2007 in Billerica. Robrock said the technology is ready for full-scale production and funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act will help fuel that revolution.

Working in this clean energy world can be very lonely, he said. We think this will be the new technology for the world, and we can make it happen now.

The funding will support the hiring of 20 additional employees, including engineering and project professionals and entry-level employees, and the expansion of their career advancement programs. Additionally, the funding will help Nuvera expand its manufacturing floor space and purchase additional equipment to facilitate its development and manufacturing processes.

Mr. Trahan and Mr. Healy came to Nuvera directly from UW-Lowell, just nine miles away, where they witnessed the announcement that the Draper Institute will be the anchor tenant of UW-Lowell's Lowell Innovation Network Corridor project.

The Cambridge-based not-for-profit engineering innovation company will set up its microelectronics division at Wanarangsit Mills, marking the beginning of a major investment with the construction of the LINC campus.

Whether it's microelectronics or hydrogen fuel cell technology, Healy said the commonwealth is leaning toward moving away from fossil fuels and toward innovative technologies.

The race is on to move from the lab to the factory and then scale it up, she said. Reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We were in a state of innovation and entrepreneurship. When it comes to life sciences, we own the world. And we want to dominate the world when it comes to climate change technology innovation. That was the purpose.

As part of his administration's MassLead economic development bill, Healey proposed a $1 billion, 10-year climate technology initiative to make Massachusetts the world's climate innovation lab.

We want Massachusetts to win. The former college and professional basketball player and attorney general told a large group of Nuvera employees that he wanted Massachusetts to be number one. This is important. We wish you success soon.

Nuvera is one of five companies in the 3rd Congressional District awarded a total of $94.5 million in funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act to support the development and deployment of American-made clean hydrogen fuel cell technology. Also funded is Lowell's Her AvCarb, $10 million. Cabot Co. of Billerica, $5.02 million. Devens Electric Hydrogen, $46.3 million; and Plug Power of Concord, $3.2 million.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, the Bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, and the Suppressing Inflation Act are part of President Joe Biden's investment in America agenda passed by the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation.

To date, Massachusetts has received more than $7 billion in federal investment through these laws, including $361 million to accelerate the creation and deployment of clean energy technologies, clean buildings, and clean manufacturing. This includes:

The energy sector is expanding rapidly, Gillen said. They were at the forefront of technology and committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Future generations depend on us to solve today's problems, and our technology is enabling clean energy solutions.

