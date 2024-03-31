Google Ads Newsletter – Week 13





Have a Happy Easter! Welcome to the Google Ads newsletter. In this newsletter, you can read all of his Google Ads news from week 13 onwards.

Partnership profit indicators

Looking for a best-in-class eCommerce server-side Google Ads tracking solution that requires no setup effort?

ProfitMetrics' Conversion Booster for Google Ads is a plug-and-play tracking tool that offers features such as full server-side tracking, POAS (profit) tracking, consent mode compatibility, and enhanced conversion tracking.

It stands out in that it tracks an average of 17% more conversions compared to server-side Google Tag Manager tracking. For more information please visit our website.

New Google Ads template edition

Want to learn more about Google Ads and receive over 175 tips? Check out Google Ads templates.

This template will be updated monthly. You always have access to these updates.

Google Ads

website button

Arpan Banerjee discovered that Google only shows website buttons for ads.

Bing has gone crazy!

Arpan Banerjee discovered that Bing only promotes Google's search results.

Only one ad label

Arpan Banerjee noticed that some ads in the area box had only one label for three ads. It looks more organic that way! For regular ads, all ads have a sponsored label.

pencil

I discovered that Google has removed the pencil from budget settings.

DV360 shortcuts

Thomas Eccel learned that Google has released new keyboard shortcuts for Display & Video 360.

Design tests for call extensions

Google is testing a new design for call extensions.

Card test on desktop

Jaco Oosthuizen tagged me in a message from Khushal Bherwani. In this message, we discovered that Google is also testing card ads on desktop. Previously, this test was live only on mobile.

new diagnostic tools

Dario Zannoni said Google has introduced a new tool called “Tag Diagnostics” that aims to help users identify and fix tag issues on their websites for accurate measurement of their ad accounts. I learned.

It provides a “tag quality score” with four severity levels, providing detailed insight into detected issues.

It can be accessed from the Google tag settings page and supports Google Ads, GA4, and Google Tag Manager platforms.

However, some users still report that they are unable to access this tool.

For more information, please see our recently published support page.

Big changes at Google

Thomas Eccel discovered that Demand Gen requires a minimum budget. This would be the first time Google has done this.

What is app extension?

FernandoKanarski posted about a new What's App extension. He added a little more information to his blog post.

– Extensions are only visible on mobile.

– You can choose the opening message

– Looks like a beta version is also available in Brazil

Check out his blog for more information.

New status view update ad

Patrick Gehn discovered that when you hover over a product's status, you can see which campaigns that product is eligible for and which are not.

Logo recommended by Pmax

Thomas Eccel learns that Pmax is proposing a beta logo.

We also found that the logo is based on the final URL and also has a 4:1 ratio.

product studio

We have an update from Arpan Banerjee that Product Studio is now available in Australia and Canada.

conversion funnel segments

Brent Neale sent us a screenshot of a new funnel segment. I couldn't find any documentation about it. But I think it should be released soon.

Conversions with consent mode and cart data

Google is running a very interesting Tech Breakfast Training series. You can join us on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 11am CET.

Vehicle Listing Advertisement (VLA)

VLA is currently live in the UK, Germany, and France, with beta listings in the Netherlands, IT, and ES following Q2.

Spotted by Christopher Bell and announced early in kickoff. If you sell cars online, you should try this.

Add photos to LSA

Matt McGee discovered that Google requires him to add a photo to local services ads.

New WhatsApp Converter

FernandoKanarski discovered that he could start the conversion on Whatsapp. Therefore, he has no real tracking within WhatsApp at this time.

popular ads

Ginny Marvin posted that Google has updated its definition of top ads to better reflect how ads appear on Google Search today. There is a possibility that the top ads may not be displayed at the top.

Read this article to learn more.

2023 Advertising Safety Report

Georgy Zayakov sent me his 2023 Advertising Safety Report this morning. Google's 2023 Ad Safety Report highlights a significant increase in enforcement actions, with 12.7 million advertiser accounts blocked or removed, nearly double the number from the previous year. ing.

Please see this link for more information.

Is the learning phase another 7 days?

Dustin Bowser rediscovers the 7-day learning phase in his campaigns. I didn't really look at the 7-day learning phase last time. The learning phase typically lasts approximately 5 days.

GA4 update

Google has officially updated its GA4 update page with new key event data.

Conversion performance report [beta]

Arpan Banerjee discovered the conversion performance beta report.

This report is a pre-built, detailed report showing the number of conversions.

Use this report to select conversions that are shared with your Google Ads account and evaluate their performance. Check this article for more information.

credit action

Natasha Kaurra found this credit action. I know that with Optiscore you also get a score, which is an honor.

tv screen

Mike Ryan posted that Pmax impressions on TV screens are increasing.

It's an interesting trend. The percentage of impressions is still small, but I think it will increase in the future. Something worth noting.

Deprecation of structured data files v5.5

Google has announced the retirement of Structured Data Files v5.5.

Organic to organic advertising test?

Arpan Banerjee discovered this Google ad. Is this an ad between organic search results? Apparently this is the top ad?

Card ads in my advertising center

Arpan Banerjee noticed that My Ad Center looks different with the new card ads that Google is testing.

Advertising intensity is low

Mike Ryan and Nate Louis found that campaigns were limited due to poor advertising performance when tested in the UI.

Ginny Marvin responded that the signal was nothing new.

Therefore, only the interface needs to be updated.

Mike also writes that the P-MAX advertising effect discovered by James Hercher will soon be reaped.

Changes to search ad definitions

Arpan Banerjee learned that Google is now also reminding people about top ad changes in Google Ads.

Authorized Buyer Real-time Bidding Protocol will be retired on February 15, 2025

To more closely align with industry practices and adopt OpenRTB as the standard protocol, the Authorized Buyers Real-Time Bidding Protocol will be retired on February 15, 2025.

Google has changed the Looker Studio updates page.

In addition to this design change, Looker Studio release notes are only available on the Google Cloud Release Notes platform.

You can now also include the following new Search Ads 360 fields in your reports:

Test with no advertising labels, no names, and no photos.

Anthony Higman discovered that Google is testing using advertising labels instead of company names and logos.

End of week 13

That’s all the news for week 13!If you want to read more news, check out my website

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/google-ads-newsletter-week-13-adriaan-dekker-g8jke The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos