Is no news good news?Israel-UAE relations remain strong despite war





Don't be fooled by news control. Business between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, initially strengthened by the 2020 Abraham Accords, has flourished despite Israel's ongoing war with Hamas and intense scrutiny from countries around the world. Masu.

The lack of international news about sustained business and trade opportunities between the two countries is due to diplomatic decisions and not to the slowdown in trade after October 7 or the ensuing Houthi Red Sea crisis.

2 View gallery

Bilateral trade between Israel and UAE reached more than $2.5 billion in 2022

(Credit: Shutterstock)

Days after the 7/10 attacks, UAE Minister of Trade Thani Alzeyoudi acknowledged that “economy and trade should not be confused with politics.'' Earlier this month, a New York Times report stressed that while relations with other Arab countries may suffer in public and out, the UAE remains a diplomatic lifeline for Israel. . Although Israel and the UAE have cooperated on several initiatives in the years since the agreement, the Emirati government has come under intense public scrutiny for not publicly criticizing Israel since October 7. Earlier this month, CTech reported that several social media campaigns had been launched. Boycotting Emirati products because of their ties to Israel.

In any case, one of the players can confirm the strength of the ties between these two countries, despite geopolitical tensions. UAE-IL Tech Zone is a platform and community that bridges technology, entrepreneurship, business, venture capital and government cooperation between the UAE and Israel. The technology zone is built on the Abraham Accords and aims to foster trade and opportunity with a focus on technology-related ventures, said co-founder Noah Gastfreund.

Normalization between Israel and the UAE is long-term, she told CTech. So even if they are quiet now, there are many forces trying to make things happen now and in the future, even if you can't see them. This is a strategic move. It didn't come out of nowhere.

Gastfreund runs the UAE-IL Tech Zone with Leila Amar and Guy Katsovitch of Fusion VC. Leaders within the ecosystem include Beewise CEO Saar Safra and Amit Yampolsky of Papaya Globals, and partners include his Start-Up Nation Central, the Israeli Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, and Taglit Birthright Israel.

The benefits for both countries in the early stages of normalization were immediately obvious. Bilateral trade in 2022 reached more than $2.5 billion, making the UAE the 16th largest trading partner of Israel. The following year, the two countries signed the final version of a free trade agreement that reduced or eliminated tariffs on more than 96% of tariffed items. In early 2024, the UAE issued a rare public statement suggesting that peace with Israel could cool if the war continues. In March, the country threatened to suspend operations of a land trade bridge in exchange for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, but it was later revealed that an Emirati military officer made a secret visit to Tel Aviv and maintained diplomatic relations behind the scenes. found. As of this writing, more aid is flowing into the Gaza Strip via Cyprus, with close to 400 tons of food expected to arrive in the region.

Geopolitics needs to be handled carefully, so Gastfreund urges both countries to focus on technology and seek more secure connections behind the scenes. When it comes to technology, she says, it's much easier to speak the language of technology. It will always be a complex situation in this region as there are always political and geopolitical aspects. But if you bring some fresh new words, at the end of the day, you're just going to do technology. We share the same challenges when it comes to water scarcity and global warming.

It's no secret that the UAE has been actively trying to use technology in recent years as a way to wean itself off its dependence on oil and maintain its presence in the region. Last year, the country secured a partnership with Japan on innovation and climate change, and maintaining ties with Israel in the technology field could serve both countries long after the war ends.

I think she concluded that even if something happened recently, it would never be reported in the media or publicly. You must understand that there are some sensitive feelings in this area at the moment. So while the current situation is complicated, I think leaders would like the same thing to happen on both sides.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/b1tliil1a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos