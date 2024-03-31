Set up AdServices | Privacy Sandbox | Google for developers





Follow these steps to declare API-specific permissions and configure SDK access to resources managed by your API.

Note: There are new Jetpack libraries that enable integration with Privacy Sandbox's privacy protection APIs (Topics, Protected Audiences, and Attribution Reports). This library can be used as a drop-in replacement for the Privacy Sandbox API provided in the Extension SDK. AdServices API-specific permissions

Access to each PPAPI requires the normal permissions of the advertising service. In your manifest, declare the appropriate permissions for the APIs your app or SDK requires.

Attribution reporting API:

Attribution reporting API (with debug reports):





Protected Audiences/Custom Audiences API:

Topic API:

Optionally include the AD_ID permission to receive debug reports using the Attribution Reporting API.

If your project has dependencies on modules or SDKs, the required Ad Services permissions may already be declared in your manifest file. By default, Gradle builds merge all manifest files into a single manifest file and package it into your app. Use the merged manifest view to verify that the correct permissions are used.

Include a remove node marker for a specific permission if you need to prevent permissions from being merged into your app through a dependency, such as an SDK. The following example shows how to prevent topic permissions from merging.

Configure API-specific advertising services

Similar to PPAPI permissions, each API has entries corresponding to ad service settings. This configuration gives you fine-grained control over access to resources managed by your app's or built-in SDK's APIs. Specify the adservicesConfig property in the manifest, as shown in the following example.

…

…



Specifies the ad services XML resource (for example, res/xml/ad_services_config.xml) referenced in the manifest. For each privacy protection API that is applicable to your app (or embedded SDK), set the allowAllToAccess attribute to true to grant access to the caller.

Alternatively, you can use the allowAdPartnersToAccess attribute to allow granular API access for each ad technology. You must provide a list of developer registration account IDs obtained through registration. If the allowAllToAccess attribute is set to true, this attribute takes precedence over the enrollment account ID specified in the allowAdPartnersToAccess attribute.

Note: To access the Privacy Sandbox API in the latest AdServices SDK extension releases and developer preview releases, you must complete a registration process.

Ad technology platforms must also ensure that app clients properly allow access to necessary privacy-preserving APIs in their ad service settings.

Note: Due to a known bug, allowAllToAccess must be set to true when testing locally.

The following example shows how to specify broad access to allow any registered account ID access to all privacy protection APIs.

















The following example shows how to specify fine-grained access to each privacy protection API for a specific registered account ID.



















Note: If Topics API or Protected Audience API registration is disabled using the adb command, your app can access the associated API regardless of the access controls specified in ad-services-config. Declare Jetpack library dependencies

Use the ads-adservices Jetpack library 1.0.0-beta01 or later to integrate with Privacy Sandbox's privacy protection API. This library allows you to abstract your app from platform-level details and simplify integration with privacy-preserving APIs.

Add the Maven repository to your project. Declare the ads-adservices Jetpack library dependency in your app or module's build.gradle file. Use APIs from the androidx.privacysandbox.ads.adservices.* packages. The ads-adservices Jetpack library provides built-in Kotlin coroutine support. To manage coroutine scope, you may need to include the appropriate lifecycle-aware dependencies that are appropriate for your project. Check if your Ad Services Extensions version is available

If you are using the advertising service Jetpack library to integrate with a privacy protection API, the library checks whether the requested API is available in the obtain() function. If the requested API is not available on the device, the function returns null. The following example shows how to initialize a TopicsManager for the Topics API. Accessing other privacy-preserving APIs works similarly.

Kotlin import androidx.privacysandbox.ads.adservices.topics.TopicsManager // If the requested feature is not available on the device, the initialization function // returns null. val topicManager = TopicsManager.obtain(context) Java import androidx.privacysandbox.ads.adservices.topics.TopicsManager; // If the requested feature is not available on the device, the initialization function // returns null. TopicsManager topicManager = TopicsManager.obtain(context);

If you're using the AdServices API directly with the Extension SDK, check the version of AdServices Extensions that includes the AdServices API you use. The API reference allows you to identify the version in which a particular AdServices API is implemented. For example, the API reference for the TopicsManager class indicates that this class is “Added in Ad Services Extensions 4.” Use the following condition checks to validate SDK extensions that include the AdServices API.

Kotlin import android.os.ext.SdkExtensions if (SDK_INT >= Build.VERSION_CODES.R && // Extensions API is available since R. SdkExtensions.getExtensionVersion(SdkExtensions.AD_SERVICES) >= 4) { // AdServices API is available. … } Java import android.os.ext.SdkExtensions; if (SDK_INT >= Build.VERSION_CODES.R && // Extensions API is available since R. SdkExtensions.getExtensionVersion(SdkExtensions.AD_SERVICES) >= 4) { // AdServices API is available. … } Restrict foreground access

To provide transparency, access to the SDK runtime and privacy protection APIs is restricted to apps where the activity is visible or apps with a RunningAppProcessInfo of IMPORTANCE_FOREGROUND.

