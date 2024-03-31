Apple's antitrust battle could threaten its quest for the next big thing





The Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Apple (AAPL) could have a major impact on the iPhone maker's business unit. If the Justice Department wins, the company would give third-party companies expanded access to iPhone features including Apple Wallet, improved compatibility with competing devices, and even the ability to open third-party app stores on iOS. may be forced to permit.

But the Justice Department will have a hard time proving that Apple violated antitrust laws, and even if it wins to some extent, the company will likely appeal to the Supreme Court.

While Apple may eventually make some concessions, the Justice Department's lawsuit is unlikely to significantly uproot its entire business. But that doesn't mean Apple is out of the woods. Antitrust laws could pose a bigger risk to the company than giving users access to different app stores or ending the green vs. blue text bubble debate.

Just as Microsoft's (MSFT) antitrust lawsuits in the late 1990s drained management resources and deprived the company of its chance to dominate the smartphone market, ultimately companies will be forced to follow technological innovations. may impair your ability to catch waves.

A diversion in the worst of times

The technology industry is undergoing massive upheaval due to the explosion of generative AI. Microsoft, which invested heavily in ChatGPT developer OpenAI, is now the world's richest publicly traded company by market capitalization, pushing Apple into second place.

Nvidia is riding a wave of incredible success with soaring revenues from sales of AI chips, and companies across Silicon Valley and beyond are changing the way they implement generative AI to varying degrees. There seems to be a lot of talk about dolphins.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Apple is widely expected to enter this space, debuting its own generative AI capabilities at June's WWDC developer conference. But that's not all. Apple is also committed to continued development and support of the Vision Pro AR/VR headset, which we hope will serve as a new form of computing.

However, antitrust litigation is a lengthy and time-consuming matter that can consume management's time and distract them from making important business decisions.

Andy Wu, a professor at Harvard Business School, explained that if companies believe virtual reality is the next generation of computing after smartphones, executives need to really focus on it. But this case is enough to actually replace their time away from focusing on the future. So that's one risk.

There is some precedent for this idea. Bill Gates, Microsoft's co-founder and former CEO, blamed his company's failure to enter and capture the smartphone market due to the turmoil caused by its antitrust battle with the Department of Justice. It is a well-known story that it was his fault. Microsoft reached a settlement with the Department of Justice in 2001 that opened Windows to competing Web browsers and services.

Microsoft eventually launched its own Windows Phone and went so far as to acquire Nokia for $7.2 billion, but it failed to catch on and decided to focus on its cloud business instead.

Gene Munster, a managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, said he doesn't think antitrust lawsuits will be a major hindrance to Apple's ability to innovate, but it is certainly a threat.

if [Apple doesnt] If they innovate, they will lose, and that is not the Department of Justice's problem. The Justice Department would have been a distraction, he told Yahoo Finance.

Apple brand damage

A prolonged legal battle could damage Apple's carefully cultivated public image.

The question is how far and how difficult will Apple go? [going to] Why fight something like this and risk damaging the tremendous amount of goodwill they have in the process? Bob O'Donnell, founder and principal analyst at TECHnaracy Research, said: I think that's something they need to think about.

Apple has built a strong following around the world thanks to its top-notch hardware quality, easy-to-use software, and customer service. But a lengthy legal battle and negative headlines could jeopardize that.

Yes, Apple is one of the world's largest electronics companies with a growing services business. Sure, the iPhone is one of the most iconic devices ever created, but consumer sentiment can change overnight, and that could definitely pose a problem for Apple. There is a gender.

The Justice Department's antitrust case is still in its early stages, and Apple will fight it as aggressively as possible. And while the company has weathered major storms in the past, including regulatory battles in the European Union, there's no guarantee the company will come through unscathed.

Email Daniel Howley at [email protected].

