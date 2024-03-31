Google shuts down Podcasts app, prompts users to migrate to YouTube Music | Technology News





Google is officially shutting down yet another service. This time it's a podcast app. The company has officially announced that it will be shutting down its podcast app by the end of 2024, and is currently encouraging users to migrate their existing subscriptions to YouTube Music by April 2nd. Google is notifying users by sending an email with the option to export their podcast app. subscription.

Last year, Google began integrating podcast-related features into its YouTube Music app, and the company is now making a full-scale transition to the app. This means users will be able to access music and podcasts within his one app in markets such as the US, and will soon expand to other markets.

Google is moving Podcasts app users to YouTube Music (Express Photo)

The Google Podcasts app will continue to be available in the App Store and Play Store, and existing users will need some time to migrate to the new app. However, the content will no longer be available after April 2nd.

The Google Podcasts app currently has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. However, according to Edison's report, 23% of users prefer the YouTube Music app for podcast usage, while only 4% of users prefer the podcast app. With this shift, Google is also looking to streamline the consumption of all music content onto a single platform.

Google is adding podcast-related features to its YouTube Music app, including adding RSS feeds. Additionally, the company plans to allow users to download his OPML file, which will allow users to transfer their show subscriptions to supported apps other than YouTube Music.

