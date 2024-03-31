Pixel 8 has strange scrolling issues, but Google says users will have to wait until later this year for a fix





Google has been gradually improving its Pixel lineup, with several design changes and feature upgrades each year. The Pixel 8 lineup was fairly well-received, especially in the smartphone industry, but we were left unsatisfied when it came to constant stuttering and scrolling issues. Note that the scrolling issue on Pixel phones has been around for some time and the company has noted it, but says a fix will be available with the release of Android 15.

Google plans to fix ongoing choppy scrolling issue on Pixel 8, but users will have to wait for Android 15

Scrolling issues on Google Pixel smartphones have been around for years, and the Pixel 8 series is no exception. The problem appears to be in the software, as the company is preparing a fix for Android 15. But it's strange that it took the company years to come up with a solution to this problem. His year-old thread on the Issue Tracker has garnered hundreds of comments from Pixel owners, especially his Pixel 8 and his Pixel 8 Pro users, suggesting that their devices sometimes stutter. Ta. This issue persists both at the system level and within third-party apps, and appears to be negatively impacting the user experience.

While the ongoing issue remains unfixed at this stage, Google shared aspects of the story on the thread, stating that the company will resolve stuttering and scrolling issues on Pixel 8 and earlier models in the next Android release. He said he is working to do so. Probably Android 15 (from Android Police).

Continued performance and power optimizations are planned for the next Android release.

These include improvements that positively impact system-wide UI jank and use cases related to some Android applications.

At the moment, Google has released the second developer preview of Android 15. This tells us that we have a few months left until the update is released. Like last year, the company is expected to release Android 15 to the public on all compatible Pixel smartphones in October. Another thing to note here is that this isn't the first time Google has brought this issue to their attention. The company has released updates in the past to fix scrolling issues. Going forward, be sure to take this news with a grain of salt, despite the company's claims.

As mentioned earlier, Google is gradually improving its Pixel brand smartphones to make them more competitive with things like Galaxy brand flagships and new iPhone models. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro's displays are very good, but stuttering and scrolling issues seem to hinder the user experience. Do you think Google will finally permanently fix the scrolling issue on Pixel 8 and earlier models this year?

