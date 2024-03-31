Google broke this great camera feature with the Pixel 8 Pro and will probably never fix it





I've been a fan of Pixel smartphones for years, but Google has made major changes to the camera experience on the latest Pixel 8 Pro, effectively breaking one of its most useful features. I've been patiently waiting for a fix, but Google seems committed to leaving users confused rather than reversing the mistake.

I've reviewed at least one entry in the best Pixel smartphones of every generation since Google introduced this series in 2016, but it's the camera that keeps me coming back. So much so that I've mainlined one of Google's smartphones since the Pixel 4 XL. But my experience with the Pixel 8 Pro worsened every time a simple camera UI tweak Google made prevented me from getting the shot I wanted.

The Pixel 7 Pro has proven to be one of the company's most capable phones to date, and the move to the Pixel 8 Pro brings better performance, sleeker aesthetics, and more. It brought AI features, more impressive image processing hardware, but I wasn't enamored with this smartphone. Compared to the previous generation camera experience, it's more out-of-the-box.

If it’s not broken…will it be?

This is partially due to a revised image processing pipeline that produces noticeably different images compared to the Pixel 7 Pro. This may be a result of the Pixel imaging team having to adapt to the 8 Pro's new sensor hardware, but the integration of ISO, shutter speed, focus, and white management added to the latest model “Pro Control” is not exempt. balance, shadow, brightness.

Manual control layout for Pixel 7 Pro (left) and Pro controls for Pixel 8 Pro (right) (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

While combining this functionality into one menu may seem like a generational improvement, this transition actually requires more steps when capturing important moments. Masu. On Pixel 7 Pro, when composing a photo, just tap your subject to see sliders for white balance, shadows, and brightness. You can then adjust each value instantly and on the fly from within the viewfinder.

By incorporating these adjustments into the Pro controls at the bottom of the Pixel 8 Pro's camera UI, the new layout allows for more taps and swipes, not to mention having to toggle each slider individually. will become necessary. If you're only trying to capture static landscapes, this change isn't that important, but if you only have a fleeting moment to take the shot (perhaps with a moving subject), forget about this change.

Google is billing the Pixel 8 Pro's Pro Controls as a premium upgrade, but those who were used to the Pixel 7 Pro's interface will probably think that's not the only change. To add insult to injury, in the pursuit of cross-generational consistency, a subsequent Android 14 update to the Pixel 7 Pro's camera app will hide white balance, shadows, and brightness sliders under similar UI changes. (ISO, focus, and shutter speed controls are not available on the 7 Pro), meaning no one can now enjoy what was one of the best features of the recent Pixel camera experience.

More unhappy customers

It may seem like I'm blowing this seemingly small change out of proportion, but if you do a quick search online you'll find numerous testimonials that echo my sentiments. Change for change's sake is the wrong way to implement an upgrade, especially if it costs the user money.

Android Authority's Rita El Khoury seems to have a similar sentiment, and many users on the r/GooglePixel subreddit also point out Google's poor behavior here. Original poster andrewhahalee said, “You have to turn on manual mode, scroll to the bottom, tap the option 4 times to adjust it,” and user 465468 said, ” “It's a big step in the wrong direction…I think it's very unfortunate.” I really don't understand how they come up with that change. ”

So while both the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro are some of the best camera phones available today, Google doesn't seem to be the competition that Pixel photography fans should be wary of.

