This week in technology: Scientists reveal new secrets about the Milky Way black hole





Using images from the Event Horizon telescope, astronomers have discovered a powerful magnetic field swirling around the black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy /smart-living/innovation/week-in-tech- climate-change-milky-way-science-111711880525687 .html 111711880525687 Story

Here's what's been in the news this week in the world of science and technology.

Japan's lunar lander survives second lunar night

Japan's unmanned lunar exploration smart lander (SLIM) woke up on the moon's surface after surviving its second two-week lunar night. The country's space agency, JAXA, announced on March 28 that the spacecraft also transmitted new images to Earth. The spacecraft, which landed on the moon's surface in January, was intended to study parts of the moon's mantle. Citing JAXA, AFP reported that the spacecraft was “not designed for harsh lunar nights” where temperatures could drop to -130 degrees Celsius (-200 degrees Fahrenheit). Scientists had reason to rejoice when SLIM unexpectedly managed to wake up in late February, the report adds. The new development earlier this week, which includes a black-and-white photo of the crater's rocky surface, marks another important milestone for the spacecraft.

Climate change has led to longer heatwaves since 1979: study

Climate change is having a major impact on the duration and impact of heatwaves around the world, a new study announced earlier this week. Since 1979, global heat waves have slowed by 20%, more people are staying hot longer, and their frequency has increased by 67%, according to research published March 29 in Science Advances. It is said that there is The study found that maximum temperatures during heat waves are higher and the area under the heat dome is larger than it was 40 years ago, the Associated Press reported. From 1979 to 1983, global heatwaves lasted an average of eight days, but from 2016 to 2020 they lasted up to 12 days, the study explains. Earlier this month, scientists from Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service also revealed that February 2024 was the warmest February on record globally.

Scientists uncover new secrets about the Milky Way black hole

Using images from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), astronomers have discovered a powerful magnetic field swirling around the black hole at the center of the Milky Way. Scientists at the European Southern Observatory announced on March 27 for the first time that new images from the EHT show a ring of magnetic fields surrounding the Sagittarius A* black hole in polarized light. According to the AFP report, this magnetic field is similar to that observed around the M87* black hole at the center of the M87 galaxy, and ESO suggests that a strong magnetic field could be common to all black holes. It is said that this suggests that there is a sex.

(Information provided by agency)

Also read: Mint Climate Tracker: The accelerating disruption of the climate crisis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lifestyle.livemint.com/smart-living/innovation/week-in-tech-climate-change-milky-way-science-111711880525687.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos