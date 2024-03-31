Israeli startups raised $1.6 billion in the first quarter, up 10% from a year ago.





Leumitech, the high-tech banking division of Leumi Bank, and IVC, a provider of data, quantitative research and business information, have announced the first data from their Tech Review report for Q1 2024. According to preliminary data from the report, Israeli tech companies have gotten off to a strong start to the year, with an increase in funding volume and number of rounds compared to previous quarters.

As of March 27, 2024, funding raised in the first quarter totaled $1.6 billion across 105 rounds, according to preliminary findings. The amount raised was 10 percent higher than the previous quarter (Q4 2023) and 10 percent lower than the amount raised in the corresponding quarter last year. The number of funding rounds increased to 105, breaking the continuous decline from the beginning of 2022.

Lumitec CEO Maya Eisen Zafrir: “Given the domestic instability brought about by the ongoing fighting and the complex macroeconomic situation, we believe that the industry's stabilizing trend will continue until 2024. Tech companies are holding strong and showing positive signs.'' Looking ahead, Aizen Zahrir said, “Assuming no extreme geopolitical or macroeconomic scenarios materialize, We hope that the recovery will continue.”

The quarter's fundraising growth was supported by six investments of more than $100 million each, raising $752 million (approximately 47%) in the quarter. The cyber field was particularly notable, with total funding reaching $620 million, or 38% of the total amount raised.

The number of seed rounds (Seed Rounds + A) increased significantly for the first time in the first quarter of this year, compared to a continuous downward trend since the beginning of 2022. The amount and amount of investment in the initial round depends on investors' confidence in the new company and its ability to develop. The total number of early rounds in Q1 was 77%, significantly higher than the average of these rounds as a percentage of total funding.

Continuing the trend from the previous quarter, continued fighting did not alienate foreign investors, and foreign investor involvement in transactions increased compared to the previous quarter. The downward trend in the participation volume of domestic investors also reversed this quarter, and the number of investments turned to increase for the first time since the beginning of 2022.

“After three consecutive quarters of declines in the volume and number of funding raised by Israeli technology companies, the data for the first quarter of 2024 is a pleasant surprise,” said Ben Klein, CEO of IVC. Analysis of the data shows a modest stabilization and improvement in most financial parameters of Israeli high-tech companies, as well as an increase in the number of deals in early funding rounds (seed, A rounds). A significant increase has been noted among investors who are showing positive sentiment and could be expected to signal a change in trend. ”

