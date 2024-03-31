Expanding innovation capacity of China's textile industry will help create new opportunities in the global market





The opening ceremony of the 3rd China Chaoshan International Textile and Garment Exhibition (CTGE) will be held on March 28, 2024 in Shantou, Guangdong Province, southern China. Photo provided by: CTGE

As the world's industrial chains are increasingly being restructured, a new wave of vigorous industrial transformation is accelerating and is expected to bring new opportunities and challenges to China's textile industry.

Chinese textile companies are increasingly ramping up their digital transition based on 5G, industrial internet, and artificial intelligence (AI) innovations. The sector is also becoming more highly integrated within the country.

The Chaoshan region, located in southern China and east of Guangdong Province, has been a pioneer in the development of the textile industry in China and the world. Since the beginning of the reform and opening up movement in the late 1970s, the textile and apparel industry has developed rapidly in Shantou City, Guangdong Province. In 2023, the total output value of textile and apparel enterprises in the city exceeding the government-specified size reached 111.8 billion yuan ($15.73 billion).

At the three-day China Chaoshan International Textile and Garment Exhibition (CTGE), which concluded in Shantou on Saturday, a large number of textile enterprises exhibited new technologies and clothing materials, aiming to rapidly upgrade the textile industry chain. .

Technological innovations in clothing materials and changes in industrial and supply chains have made China's textile sector highly competitive in the global market compared to other textile factories. China's status as a powerful textile manufacturing power is unlikely to change.

low carbon innovation

In recent years, Shantou has accelerated its industrial transformation and sophistication, introducing environmentally friendly equipment and highly innovative technologies. By leveraging 5G, AI, and the latest robotics technology, traditional labor-intensive assembly lines in cities are being replaced by green, low-pollution, high-tech, and high-value manufacturing tools. As a result, innovation has gained momentum to accelerate growth in the textile sector.

The digitalization rate of Shantou's textile and apparel industry has reached 55.6 percent, and nearly 75 percent of the equipment used in raw material processing, weaving, dyeing and other procedures is increasingly smart, local government officials said in a CTGE report. mentioned in.

Intelligent manufacturing has not only improved production efficiency in cities, but also made a significant contribution to the long-awaited green transition.

Guangdong Rongchang Textile Industry Co told reporters that the company has introduced a series of digital control systems, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and enterprise resource planning, to collect and collect data throughout the production process, such as energy consumption and quality. He said he was able to analyze it. Control.

“The new technology will help reduce the cost of raw materials and energy consumption in manufacturing, significantly improve waste recycling and achieve green, low-carbon manufacturing,” the company said.

“China is not only a mass-producing country, but also a strong creator,” Livia Stoianova, founder of famous French luxury brand On Aura to Veu, told the Global Times at CTGE on Thursday. told. Traditional industries such as textiles need to be innovated and improved by leveraging new technologies, she said.

In terms of the level of scientific research and technological innovation, China's textile enterprises are now considered “very advanced”, industry sources told the Global Times on Sunday. Officials said the textile industry will continue to develop high-quality smart fibers that will be used not only in clothing manufacturing but also in other emerging industries such as nanofibers.

The textile sector, an industry with traditional comparative advantages in China, covers multiple production stages, including raw material manufacturing, spinning, weaving and knitting, and clothing production. According to media reports, China currently has the world's largest and most complex textile system, and the country's manufacturing industry and international trade also lead the world.

Leading textile manufacturing

According to data from the China National Textile and Garment Council, China's total textile processing volume will reach more than 60 million tons in 2022, accounting for about 50% of the world's textile processing volume.

Nevertheless, the US government has continued to crack down on China's textile industry, including fabricating stories of so-called “forced labor” to thwart Chinese textile and apparel companies that use cotton from Xinjiang as raw material. It is being strengthened.

And many Western media outlets aligned themselves with their own governments and hyped the relocation of industry and supply chains from China to other developing countries. Some even falsely claim that China has lost its comparative advantage in labor-intensive manufacturing industries such as textiles.

Ma Qingxuan, vice president of Shantou Textile and Garment Industry, said, “Although China faces restrictive policies in the textile industry imposed by Western countries, thanks to active innovation, continuous opening up, and technological advantages, it still “We continue to attract foreign investment.” The association told the Global Times on Thursday.

“Although the United States has restricted cotton from Xinjiang, China has other advantages in textile materials such as nylon and polyester,” Ma said.

Due to the vast market opportunities in China's textile sector, the Guangdong exhibition attracted many foreign executives and officials, who expressed their hope to accelerate cooperation with China.

On March 21, Mainland China, ASEAN and Hong Kong signed a memorandum of understanding on regional cooperation in textile manufacturing. This will contribute to the development of new quality productivity and in-depth industrial cooperation in line with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). , according to a statement on the website of the China National Textile and Garment Council.

“As far as textile manufacturing is concerned, China still has a competitive advantage in terms of production costs,” Oranuk Wanapinyo, commercial consul at the Commercial Department of the Royal Thai Consulate General, told the Global Times at CTGE on Thursday.

He said, “China is capable of larger-scale production.Thailand often places large orders with Chinese textile companies, and also orders raw materials from China and produces domestically in the form of OEM manufacturing.'' .

In addition, Thailand and China are closely cooperating in the textile sector under the Belt and Road framework, including holding seminars and lectures, and exchanging and sharing resources, Wanapinyo said.

